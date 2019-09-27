Adamstown committee discusses shooting range
On Sept. 18, at the Adamstown Borough Fire and Safety committee meeting, Ephrata Police responded to a myriad of concerns raised about the proposed shooting range.
Committee members councilman Mark Bansner, mayor Dean Johnson, and council vice president Dave Matz were present, along with Detective Kenneth Lockhart and Lieutenant Thomas Shumaker, both of Ephrata Police.
To kick off the meeting, Shumaker, who has been with Ephrata Police for over 27 years, provided the audience with a brief explanation as to why the department is seeking to construct its own yet-to-be-determined shooting range.
He said controlling costs and training in the areas they serve are two key motivators behind the proposal. Ephrata has been contracting police services to Adamstown since 2015.
Shumaker explained that the department is interested in being able to train officers in a setting that is not a purely “static” range (which has a fixed target line and a fixed firing line), without schedule conflicts that result from shared ranges, and the fees incurred from the use of gun clubs.
“We would like to manage our own range and train in the manner we’d like to with room to do it safely,” said Shumaker. “We understand the concern. That’s why we’re having this meeting.”
The meeting was largely devoted to resident questions.
Resident Susan Wallace asked about the “exact location” of the proposed shooting range, which has previously been reported at approximately 400 Adamstown Road. That approximation was confirmed.
“There are a lot of trees and it’s in a valley,” said Johnson. “They would open it up and use a couple acres there. There’s a lane that goes way back, and a huge water tank is back there.”
Resident Denise Orlowski was concerned about the distance of the range from her property, stating it was less than 200 feet.
However, Shumaker said Monday that he was hesitant to state a precise distance.
“The range is still in the proposal stage,” he said. “The location of it is flexible, so I’m hesitant to quote any actual distances to a property.”
Another resident at the committee meeting, Mark Wallace, asked why Adamstown was the location for the proposed range.
“We looked in West Cocalico, Ephrata, and Adamstown,” explained Shumaker. “Ephrata doesn’t have the real estate.”
Ephrata Police sought government-owned real estate, as opposed to privately-owned.
In response to resident concerns that other police departments would utilize the range, Lockhart reiterated that joint training exercises would be the only instance when another department would be present.
Resident Susan Hess expressed concern over the potential psychological effects hearing gun shots could have on Adamstown Elementary students.
Lockhart recapped the amount of days the range would be in use — 16 required, but with an estimation of 30, due to weapon malfunction or officers in need of retraining.
deLyn Alumbaugh, who serves as vice chair of the Planning Commission, expressed concern over the “unpleasant noise” of the range.
“Would you consider a more distant location?” he asked.
“We’ve looked at other locations,” said Shumaker. “Some of the other locations were actually closer to homes.”
A number of residents brought up environmental concerns, such as potential flooding due to the clearing of the area and lead in the water.
“The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is willing to come out and make sure we’re doing everything right,” said Lockhart.
A resident requested if Ephrata Police have considered an indoor range.
“I would start a fundraiser for an indoor range,” said Alumbaugh. There was a murmur of assent from residents, and others expressed interest in that idea.
However, Shumaker explained that an indoor range would not be conducive for some of the training that the police need to complete.
There were also residents in attendance from Stoudtburg Village. One of them had conducted a survey of the individual property owners in Stoudtburg Village and their feelings towards the gun range proposal. They reported 27 were against it, and seven were in favor of it.
In response to several of the concerns, Johnson affirmed the role of the committee, to complete research on the potential effects of the gun range proposal.
“This is a fact-finding meeting,” said Bansner.
A resident requested if a survey would be taken of the opinions of borough residents.
“Surveys are typically run by the population, not elected officials,” said Matz.
Because there was interest in getting a petition circulating in the borough, Matz outlined the guidelines needed to ensure its validity.
“Thank you for the opportunity to speak,” said Shumaker. “We want to hear from the community and we appreciate (the community’s) efforts to reach out to other community members.”
According to police, they are waiting on further direction from the committee, but in the meantime, DEP is willing to visit the area and confirm whether it is a viable location for the proposed range.
