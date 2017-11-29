- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Akron Borough Council proposes 10 percent property tax increase
Taxes are going up in Akron Borough.
The owner of an average Akron Borough property with a 2018 tax assessment of $150,000 will pay an additional $40 in property taxes when he or she pays that bill in the spring of next year. The additional cost is the result of a 10 percent property tax increase proposed by borough council at its Nov. 13 meeting.
Councilman Tom Murray, who chairs the finance committee, introduced two tax ordinances for consideration. The first ordinance would reduce the millage rate on taxable property within the borough from 2.75 mills to 2.1 mills. That 30 percent drop was in response to the county-wide tax reassessment this year which increased assessments on borough properties by an average 30 percent.
The property assessed at $150,000 for 2018 would have been assessed at $115,000 for 2017 tax purposes, and would have generated $316.25 in borough tax revenue. At 2.1 mills for 2018, the same property with the new assessed value of $150,000, would yield $315, virtually the same amount.
Following the 2017 county-wide reassessment, the borough, as required by Pennsylvania law, has to reduce the tax rate to 2.1 mills so that the 2018 tax dollar amount is the same as the 2017 tax. This concept is known as “revenue neutrality,” and the borough will meet its legal requirement at its Dec. 11 meeting if it adopts the 2.1 mill ordinance, which it undoubtedly will.
A 2.1 mill rate would generate $538,387 in borough tax revenue in 2018, the same dollar amount raised by the 2.75 mill rate in 2017. However, the borough budgeting process revealed a need for some $57,000 more revenue in 2018. That money would primarily cover increases in health insurance costs and expenses related to stormwater control improvements.
After council approved Murrary’s motion to advertise an ordinance reducing the millage to 2.1, he made another motion to advertise an ordinance raising the millage from 2.1 to 2.32 to cover the budget increase. At 2.32 mills, the borough property tax would raise $595,085 in 2018. Both ordinances will be advertised in advance of the 7 p.m. Dec. 11 council meeting at borough hall.
If both ordinance are adopted on Dec. 11, it would mean that while 2018 tax bills will be higher than 2017’s, the state’s mandate for revenue neutrality will still be met because the increase will be based on the new millage rate, which will have been adopted before the ordinance for the increase becomes law.
Akron Borough and Lancaster County taxes are paid as one bill in the spring of each year. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the county commissioners voted to decrease the county millage from 3.735 to 2.911 mills as a result of the reassessment. At the time of their vote, the three commissioners said they did not foresee an increase in the county’s millage rate.
In other action, council voted to ratify a new labor agreement with the town’s police association. The four-year agreement had already been ratified by police personnel. It calls for a 5 percent salary increase in 2018, and 3 percent increases in each of the following years, through 2021.
Councilman Earl Shirk, who chairs the personnel and public safety committee, said both the police department and the borough agree that they would like officers to be able to continue to work after retirement, but with a freeze on benefits. That arrangement would have to be accomplished by ordinance, Shirk said. It is a matter he will take up with the law firm Eckert Seamans, which specializes in labor matters for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, of which Akron is a member. Seamans also consulted on the new labor agreement with the police.
Justin Gehman, streets chairman, said his committee has decided to not pursue the York firm of Stewart and Tate to remedy the bumpy ride on Main Street between Rothsville Road and Wolf Road. The company applied a layer of microsurface material the entire length of Main Street earlier this year. The company offered to apply another layer of microsurface to the bumpy part, but Gehman said the consensus was that it probably wouldn’t help.
“We haven’t given up on Main Street,” Gehman said, but the path forward is unclear at the moment.
Mayor John McBeth questioned the quality of a patching project on Colonial Drive near Fulton Street. He said a portion of the road had sunk, and that a repair to bring the sunken part to a level with the rest of the street was already sinking.
Tom Murray Jr., with the borough’s public works department, was at the meeting. He said the repaving was realistically meant to last just “…for awhile.” The problem was that, sometime years in the past, a barn had been buried at the spot where the road sinks. He expects it to continue to sink until the borough invests in digging up the street, curb to curb, and digging out all the rubble buried at that spot.
Akron resident Jeff Sherk inquired about the status of the rail trail account, and asked if the trail was now considered complete with the installation of an asphalt path through Colonial Park connecting Colonial Drive to the trail.
Councilman Tom Murray Sr. said the trail will not be considered complete until pervious paving is placed on Colonial Drive where it borders Colonial Park. When that job is completed, Murray said, they will be able to tally the final cost of the trail, and any money remaining in the trail account will be used to pay down the debt still outstanding for the project.
In her report to council, Borough Manager Sue Davidson said road salt for the coming winter had been ordered, new steps had been installed at the Main Street entrance to the Broad Street park, and that the pavilions in Roland Park have been closed as have the bathrooms at the Broad Street park.
Davidson said the borough’s auditor, the CPA firm of Weinhold & Nickel, is getting out of the business of auditing governments. She said she hopes to have a new auditor in place by the time council holds its post-election year reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 2, at borough hall.
Davidson reported the results of a letter she sent earlier this year to some 30 nonprofit tax-exempt organizations in the borough, appealing for payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). The Mennonite Central Committee, as it has in the past, contributed a $7,200 PILOT to the borough. United Veterans Beacon House, which paid a PILOT of $250, was the only other nonprofit to respond to the borough’s appeal.
