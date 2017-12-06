- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Akron Borough unveils $3 million budget
At its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11, Akron Borough Council is expected to adopt a balanced budget for 2018, with anticipated revenues and expenses of $2.992 million, an increase of 7.77 percent from 2017.
A single copy of the budget is available for review at borough hall during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Dec. 11 meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The proposed budget figures include $1,791,710 for the general fund, up 11.75 percent from 2017, $508,754 for the water fund which is up 5.67 percent from last year, and $691,610 for the sewer fund, unchanged from last year.
Water and sewer revenues pay for the operations of those two departments. Two-thirds of the $1.79 million general fund receipts come from property taxes ($590,585) and the wage tax ($487,800). Real estate transfer taxes are expected to bring in $60,000 in 2018, and public utility/CATV fees payable to the borough will account for another $55,000.
Inter-fund operating transfers, which basically shift money from one fund to another, will boost general fund revenues by $150,444 from the water fund, $105,444 from the sewer fund, and $71,000 from the state highway aid fund to pay for street lighting.
Other revenues come from permits and licenses, state shared revenues, rentals and other sources.
The boroughs largest expense is for the police department. Of the department’s $719,270 for 2018, salaries and health insurance will take up $551,307. Borough administration accounts for the second largest expense at $436,247. Salaries and health insurance account for $374,457 of that budget.
