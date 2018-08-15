- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Akron council gets homework
Akron borough council members were tasked Monday night by Council President John Williamson with a full load of homework assignments to be completed for their next work session, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 27, at borough hall.
But before they dug into the night’s agenda, Williamson announced the borough is seeking an alternate to serve on the zoning hearing board. Anyone interested is invited to call the borough office at 717-859-1600.
Among the members’ assignments for Aug. 27:
There is a proposed change to the borough zoning ordinance which incorporates language concerning short-term rentals. The growth of Airbnb rentals within the borough sparked council’s concerns within the past year about parking, noise and numbers of paying guests that might be staying in private homes. The borough planning commission has developed a proposed change to the zoning ordinance. To be adopted, the change will have to be approved by the planning commission, be the subject of a public hearing, and then be approved by both borough council and the Lancaster County Planning Commission.
The draft of a new comprehensive plan for the borough was presented to council members. It is the result of an approximately 18-month effort by a steering committee of Akronites, along with Lancaster County Planning Commission members Dean Severson and Porter Stevens. Williamson wants council members to read the plan and make comments and suggestions at the Aug. 27 meeting. The 72-page plan replaces a comprehensive plan from 1991, which was drawn up with the help of an outside consultant at a significant cost. Akron will incur no cost for the new plan. It must be approved by the borough planning commission, then submitted to the Ephrata Area School District, all the municipalities that border Akron, and the Lancaster County Planning Commission. Those bodies would have 45 days to comment. The plan must then be presented to the public at an open hearing before it can be approved by borough council. Dean Severson said that it was the first time in his career that he had seen a borough take on the comprehensive planning task without paying for outside help.
At their work session, council members will also begin preliminary discussion of the 2019 municipal budget.
Other items planned for the work session include permanent repairs to a Bomberger Road storm box; improvements to the streambank between Bomberger Road and the rail trail, and reviewing quotes for a new air-conditioning system for borough hall. The old system, more than 20 years old, no longer functions properly.
In other business, Borough Manager Sue Davidson reported that she, John Williamson and Public Works Director Tom Murray, Jr., had met with representatives of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to discuss the borough’s position vis-a-vis the need for an additional source of municipal water. At one time, it appeared the SRBC would require Akron to either drill a new well or buy the right to claim water from either the Ephrata or West Earl system. Any of those alternatives could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Davidson said the borough has developed an alternate route to meeting the commission’s requirements. She said the commission representatives seemed favorably inclined towards the proposed alternatives, and that she expected to hear back from them before the Aug. 27 work session.
The question of the use of the rail trail for fundraising and other events came up. Councilman Keith Landis, a member of the five-municipality rail trail committee, said the committee has discussed the issue of events on the trail. There are no guidelines in place, but Landis said the committee is working on how best to manage a resource that passes through five municipalities.
Council spent about a third of the 90-minute meeting talking about the section of the rail trail that borders Colonial Park. Several members commented favorably on a recently built stone retaining wall that holds soil in place around a tree at the park’s western edge. Keith Landis and Monica Hersh said they liked the wall, but were under the impression that it would be longer.
Evan Shupp, who works in the public works department showed council rough sketches of a concept to address concerns of some citizens, including council members, who think the wilding areas next to the trail should either be better maintained or mowed down.
Some volunteers have shown up to remove undesirable vegetation from the three areas that are dedicated to indigenous trees and plants. John Williamson, who participated in a day of weeding, expressed hope that there would be enough volunteers to help the wilding areas flourish with a minimum of attention from the public works department.
Councilman Justin Gehman said he felt that, considering the public works workload, an hour a week should be sufficient.
