Akron plans to Shoe-In the new year

By on December 26, 2018

A giant shoe will drop from the sky at Akron’s Broad Street park at midnight on Monday Dec. 31, and you’re invited to watch. The Shoe-In is an annual family fun event scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday and ending at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the first day of 2019.

There will be free food, a candy scramble for kids, a bonfire courtesy of the Akron Volunteer firefighters, a DJ, hayrides from 9 to 11:30 p.m., and the giant shoe, which will slowly descend from high overhead to reach the end of its journey at exactly midnight. When the Shoe-In began some years ago, the borough fathers chose a shoe to represent the town’s historic connection to the footwear industry.

Akron Mayor John McBeth will help oversee the town’s inaugural New Year’s Eve “Shoe-In.”

As part of the celebration, the Shoe-In committee sponsors a shoe drive every year, for anyone who cares to donate a pair of new or gently used shoes for folks in need of a pair of kicks. You can bring shoes the night of the event, or you can drop them off in advance at the Akron borough hall, the Akron branch of the Ephrata National Bank, Weiser’s Market at 805 Main Street in Akron, of

Zion Lutheran Church, 435 Main St. in Akron.
Donated shoes will be distributed as part of the Peter’s Porch events held at Zion Lutheran on the third Saturday of each month from 8 until 10 a.m.

