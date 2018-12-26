- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
Akron plans to Shoe-In the new year
A giant shoe will drop from the sky at Akron’s Broad Street park at midnight on Monday Dec. 31, and you’re invited to watch. The Shoe-In is an annual family fun event scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday and ending at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the first day of 2019.
There will be free food, a candy scramble for kids, a bonfire courtesy of the Akron Volunteer firefighters, a DJ, hayrides from 9 to 11:30 p.m., and the giant shoe, which will slowly descend from high overhead to reach the end of its journey at exactly midnight. When the Shoe-In began some years ago, the borough fathers chose a shoe to represent the town’s historic connection to the footwear industry.
As part of the celebration, the Shoe-In committee sponsors a shoe drive every year, for anyone who cares to donate a pair of new or gently used shoes for folks in need of a pair of kicks. You can bring shoes the night of the event, or you can drop them off in advance at the Akron borough hall, the Akron branch of the Ephrata National Bank, Weiser’s Market at 805 Main Street in Akron, of
Zion Lutheran Church, 435 Main St. in Akron.
Donated shoes will be distributed as part of the Peter’s Porch events held at Zion Lutheran on the third Saturday of each month from 8 until 10 a.m.
Dick Wanner is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Dick Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough
A major gas line installation project by UGI is planned...
-
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new year...
-
Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a few...
-
Cocalico Creek bridge completed
Allows full opening of seven-mile rail trail Friday Almost 30...
-
Township pulls away from Ephrata; Second-half surge keys Streaks win
For two quarters Friday, Ephrata matched Manheim Township, step for...
-
Akron plans to Shoe-In the new year
A giant shoe will drop from the sky at Akron’s...
-
Eagles bowlers roll into first place; Knock off Spartans in battle of unbeatens
The top two Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three bowling teams toed...
-
Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough
A major gas line installation project by UGI is...
-
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new...
-
Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: