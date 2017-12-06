- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Aldi opens in Ephrata
Aldi is the latest supermarket to open in the Ephrata region.
To celebrate the opening on Nov. 30 of its third Lancaster County store in Ephrata, Aldi distributed the first 100 customers a golden ticket, each containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts ($10, $25, or $100).
Ephrata resident Andy Shelly, general store manager, said the first customer arrived at 5:30 a.m. for the 8:30 opening.
By 8:45, the line stretched throughout the packed parking lot.
Aldi also offered an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
Company officials said Aldi intentionally opens stores in close proximity to existing grocery stores. The new store, 830 E. Main St., Ephrata, is adjacent to Giant in the Ephrata Marketplace and nearby Walmart.
The store, which will employ about 10 workers in the 19,000-square-foot building, is part new construction and part of the former CK Sportswear facility.
Several local residents expressed joy to have the discount grocer open.
“I’m so happy that Aldi is here,” said Jami DyAnne on the Ephrata Review Facebook page. “Can’t wait for the crowds to disperse so we can shop there.”
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
