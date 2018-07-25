Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Provides Family Vision Care At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and... Posted July 26, 2018

Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself... Posted July 26, 2018

The sun will come out…eventually Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events Though the... Posted July 25, 2018

All those contests and exhibits… Into the second half of the 20th Century, the Ephrata... Posted July 25, 2018

Pioneer housing event celebrates new engine In honor of its newly purchased engine, the Pioneer Fire... Posted July 25, 2018

Cocalico votes to expand service center Cocalico School District is moving forward with plans to expand... Posted July 25, 2018