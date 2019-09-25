Anatomy of a transformation
At 6 p.m. on Monday evening I drove on South State Street and on Main Street from Lincoln Avenue to Parkway in downtown Ephrata. The traffic and landscape was normal, but there were signs.
Signs that something dramatic would be happening in the next hour.
There were trailers parked in the 700 block of South State Street and on the North side of East Main Street between Lincoln Avenue and Spring Garden Street. There were canopies on the Main Street sidewalks. There were hoses and electric boxes spaced along the two streets. Something or someone appeared ready to spring into action.
I received my first clue from fire police Captain Dale Witmer while standing on the Southwest corner of the square.
“At 6:30, I’ll pass the word to keep the traffic out,” explained Witmer. “The police will remove any parked vehicles from the downtown area. Then at 6:45, I’ll make an announcement for the two largest trailers to be brought in. At 7 pm, everyone else may set up their stands. We will help with that congestion.”
What they are setting up, of course is the 101st annual Ephrata Fair, Pennsylvania’s largest street fair. The two big trailers getting an early entrance belong to the Akron Lions Club and the Hinkletown Mennonite Church (Formerly Farmwomen’s stand).
“We were ready to move into town as soon as we got a police escort,” described Akron Lions Chairman Phil Rutt. “There are so many people that have their jobs every year. They’ve been out at the trailer for the last month. Cleaning, sprucing up and general maintenance. It takes a while to slide the trailer in here. Then we have to level it up.”
Hinkletown’s Leonard Martin gives himself a very specific job title.
“I’m the one they yell at when I don’t set it up right. About two weeks ago, the Junior Youth came to clean the trailers and the kitchen. Then I check for any gas leaks. I think we have ten volunteers. Tonight, we get everything hooked up. Tuesday, we’ll put the finishing touches on it.”
Even before Monday, the utilities must be in place so that the stands and trailers have power.
“The electric starts setting up a week or so before,” detailed Farmers Day Association Concessions Manager Joel Latshaw. “Water is prepped and ready to go on Monday, by the borough. Hookups for electricity and water start on Tuesday morning.”
Latshaw is also the puzzle master who guides the tightly packed stands to their location for the week.
“They know they are between this pole and that tree,” said Latshaw. “They have to get in with their awnings between the two.”
The Whistle Stop Plaza is this week’s home for the Baron Stiegel Lions Club. Their orange trailer rolled down Main Street about 7:15 on Monday evening.
“A month ago, we started cleaning the trailer,” said Club Secretary Deb Burkholder. “We make it spotless for the Department of Agriculture food safety inspection. We arrived in Ephrata at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. If you don’t get here early, it’s hard to find a spot to pull over. In order to keep our refrigerator cold, we run a generator on Monday night.”
“We work hard, but we have fun while we’re doing it,” added Burkholder. “We love this spot, because we’re right across from the entertainment.”
The corner of Washington Avenue and East Main Street is home for the week for the East Cocalico Lions Club. Their challenge on Monday evening is to butt two trailers up against each other to create a seamless work space.
“The two twenty foot trailers are a perfect match,” said club president and pickup truck driver Paul Keller. “If it’s not lined up perfectly, we’ll struggle all week. We can walk the whole way through.
One end has the fryers and grill. The other end has the prep stations.”
Even though there is not a drop of rain in the forecast from Tuesday through Saturday, the weather is never far from the minds of the collective planners for this event.
“The majority of the years, it rains,” admitted Latshaw. “We’re hoping for nice weather tonight (Monday).”
“I’ve been sending out Accu-Weather reports for about two weeks now,” added Rutt.”Mostly to tell the guys we’re going to have a great week.”
“My theme for the year is ‘Road Trip’, wrapped up Keller. “Many times it is more fun getting to the destination than the time you spend there.”
One thing to remember about the sudden appearance of the fair on Monday evening — it disappears just as quickly on Saturday night.
About Kevin Frey
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Indiantown Mennonite Church turning 200
In the summer of 1819, a little stone meetinghouse was...
-
Ephrata has a fever of ‘101’
It’s the year after the big anniversary for the fair...
-
This Hub’s for you
Council updated on new program organized by library Ephrata Borough...
-
Anatomy of a transformation
At 6 p.m. on Monday evening I drove on South...
-
MS FitEffect program brings hope to locals
Karen Hunt was a teacher at Fulton Elementary School when...
-
Isaac ‘Lee’ Arment, 76, Denver Borough Council member, Arment’s Restaurant owner
Isaac “Lee” Arment, 76, of Denver, passed away Friday, Sept....
-
Cynthia A. Zimmerman, 63, Dove Westgate member, LPN, missionary, enjoyed helping others
Cynthia Ann Zimmerman, 63, of Lititz, passed away on Friday,...
-
Indiantown Mennonite Church turning 200
In the summer of 1819, a little stone meetinghouse...
-
Ephrata has a fever of ‘101’
It’s the year after the big anniversary for the...
-
This Hub’s for you
Council updated on new program organized by library Ephrata...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Don Cave says:
-
-
Janet Fisher says: