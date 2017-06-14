- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Bartholomew named ‘Outstanding Policeman’
Three members of the Ephrata Police Department received honors for their work at this week’s Ephrata Borough Council meeting, including a detective who has been named 2017’s “Outstanding Policeman of the Year.”
Detective Brandon Bartholomew earned that designation, given by the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association
Ephrata’s Police Chief William Harvey, Lieutenant Christopher McKim, and retired Special Federal Agent, US Army, and criminal investigator Tony Cerase participated in a ceremony honoring Bartholomew, who received a commendation and medal.
Cerase represents Lancaster County’s Red Rose Lodge No. 16 Fraternal Order of Police.
Bartholomew began his career with Ephrata as a field training officer in 2002, and became a detective in early 2017. He was chosen out of a field of 25 police departments in Lancaster County to receive the officer of the year title.
“He has shown dogged pursuit of cases that would have been dismissed, he shows superior investigative prowess and he even obtained a homicide conviction while working as a patrol officer,” McKim said.
Bartholomew also serves the community when off-duty by serving as a school youth wrestling coach.
Even more remarkable is the fact that Bartholomew is the fourth officer from the Ephrata Police Department to be honored with this award, Chief William Harvey noted.
Earlier recipients were officers Eric Schmidt, Paula Bright, and Paul Moore.
“It’s kind of astounding that we’ve had four,” said Chief Harvey. “His peers make the recommendation for the award, which is even more astounding, when the people you work with think that highly of one of their own.”
Council members expressed appreciation for Bartholomew’s achievement, including Linda Jackson, who said, “You again made us proud…thank you and congratulations.”
Two more Ephrata officers were on hand to receive lifesaving commendations and medals for the part they played in saving the life of a woman who was choking.
The incident occurred in June of last year when Sergeant Philip Snavely and Officer Matthew Lucky responded to a call at Locust Bend Road.
Finding a woman unconscious and without a pulse, the two officers initiated CPR until an ambulance arrived, saving the woman’s life.
This is the second lifesaving award for Officer Lucky, McKim said.
Snavely joined the force in 1998 and Lucky, in 1996.
“We are proud of all of them,” said Councilman Ricky Ressler.
Lucky is a firearms instructor, and is a member of both the accident reconstruction team and the tactical team.
“We will continue to give you the best care we can and be the finest police department we can,” said Chief Harvey.
