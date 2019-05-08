Beep beep!

30th annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy coming through town

The 30th annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is revving up for another record-breaking event as it aims to raise $550,000. The Truck Convoy is annually the longest truck convoy in the world, having set three Guinness World Records. This year’s historic event will take place on Sunday, May 12 at Burle Business Park in Lancaster. The Convoy Carnival takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the trucks leave at 1:30 p.m.

The massive convoy will then makes its way to Ephrata, traveling through downtown before returning to Lancaster.

The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, presented once again by RoadPro® Family of Brands, will welcome roughly 600 drivers with trucks and trailers to the Burle Business Park. Approximately 5,000 to 7,000 community members will visit the Convoy Carnival, also taking place at Burle Business Park. The Convoy itself is a 26-mile scenic route through Amish County, where 25,000 members of the community line the route to cheer on the drivers and the 125 wish kids who ride with them.

Of note this year:

• The final vehicle will be the Wish Family Bus, courtesy of Premiere Coach. Family members who have a wish child that has passed away.

•The first truck will tow the beloved Wish Angel Trailer, which features stars with names of wish children who have passed away.

• A “Working Truck Beauty Contest” is being held online and the winner of each of the four categories will be featured at the Convoy. 1.shortstack.com/nJPNlD

Other than the thrill of the Convoy, the family fun day will feature the carnival-like atmosphere on the Burle Business Park property. A wide array of delicious local food, fun games, dozens of costumed characters, live music and the famous live auction will be available to children and adults of all ages. Parking is located in the residence area across from Burle Business Park and a free bus service will shuttle guests from Lancaster Catholic High School and Grandview Shopping Plaza throughout the day.

For more information or, if you are driver, to register, visit wishconvoy.org.