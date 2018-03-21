Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On Michael J. Rostolsky, Attorney at Law, puts the emphasis on... Posted March 22, 2018

Supervisors work to obtain forest buffer grant With an eye toward obtaining $100,000 from the Department of... Posted March 21, 2018

EDO searches for executive director The newly formed Ephrata Development Organization (EDO) is on the... Posted March 21, 2018

Board praises demonstration A statewide school safety task force is in the works,... Posted March 21, 2018

Students participate in national movement Ephrata Area School District students led efforts to participate in... Posted March 21, 2018

Sherk, Eagles claim three medals at States LEWISBURG—As the action wound down Saturday night at the PIAA... Posted March 21, 2018