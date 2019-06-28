Brewin’ up success downtown

The third annual Ephrata Brewfest appears to have been the best one yet, as more than 600 participated last Saturday in Whistlestop Plaza and the surrounding railroad station property on a nearly perfect afternoon downtown.

The event, which had been sold out for weeks, was organized by and benefits the Ephrata Recreation Center, Ephrata Public Library. and Mainspring of Ephrata. Shown above is the crowd and vendors reaching all the way back to the caboose at the rear of the property; (bottom left) the Beer Busters podcast broadcasting live from the event next to the train station throughout the afternoon; (bottom right) Rebecca and Dave Gallagher, of the Smithton Inn and Weathered Vineyards Ephrata Tasting Room and Wine Bar, having a good time. Check out additionakl photos in this week’s print edition of the Ephrata Review. Photos by Missi Mortimer.