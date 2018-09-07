- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Bridge open
Great news: Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer Creek in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, was reopened to traffic at around 6 AM this morning. This is the portion of Route 322 between Speedwell Forge Road and Pumping Station Road.
More information here: https://www.penndot.gov/regionaloffices/district-8/pages/details.aspx?newsid=813
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Bridge open
Great news: Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer Creek...
- Posted September 7, 2018
- 0
-
Old Zion Church Anniversary Service Celebrates 75 Years
The 75th Old Zion Church Anniversary Service will...
- Posted September 7, 2018
- 0
-
East Cocalico considers tax incentive program
East Cocalico Township and the Cocalico School District are considering...
- Posted September 6, 2018
- 0
-
Adamstown Fun Fest proceeds support YMCA
Adamstown’s old-fashioned free Fun Fest on the evening of...
- Posted September 6, 2018
- 0
-
Police ticket tech: Township hears presentation on potential new records system
Starting soon, when citizens are handed a moving vehicle violation,...
-
Ephrata residents appear in national Down syndrome video
Conor and Liam Ulrich of Ephrata will appear in the...
-
PPL holds electrical safety exhibit
By Randy Maurer, Middle Creek Search And Rescue Tuesday evening,...
-
Bridge open
Great news: Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer...
- September 7, 2018
- 0
-
Old Zion Church Anniversary Service Celebrates 75 Years
The 75th Old Zion Church Anniversary Service...
- September 7, 2018
- 0
-
East Cocalico considers tax incentive program
East Cocalico Township and the Cocalico School District are...
- September 6, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Brianna says:
-
Aubree Fahringer says:
-
GORDON SCHWEITZER says: