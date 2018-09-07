Home   >   News   >   Bridge open

By on September 7, 2018

Great news: Route 322 in the vicinity of Hammer Creek in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, was reopened to traffic at around 6 AM this morning. This is the portion of Route 322 between Speedwell Forge Road and Pumping Station Road.

More information here: https://www.penndot.gov/regionaloffices/district-8/pages/details.aspx?newsid=813

