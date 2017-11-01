- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Male Delivers
Businessman follows Ephrata roots, transforms Doneckers restaurant into The Business Suites at Doneckers
by PATRICK BURNS
John Male’s wide smile beamed on Halloween as he discussed the before-and-after photos of the renovated former Doneckers Restaurant, 333 State St.
The transformation is quite “amazing” from February when he purchased the property, which C. Paul Donecker and his son, H. William opened more than 50 years ago.
“Some people couldn’t envision what we were trying to do here when they looked at the old restaurant seven months ago,” he said. “The pictures of before and after are stunning.”
It’s not as if Male hasn’t seen and actually constructed similar transformations. One of his many business ventures is real estate sales and development, and a satellite office of his Infinity Real Estate is among the multifaceted rooms in the new Business Suites at Doneckers.
“It’s the same, but every project is different but this is little more work than I’ve ever done before,” he said with a laugh.”
The process started in February when Male and his partner Bryan Stahl purchased the property, which opened in 1961 when Donecker started selling women’s clothing out of two apartments on North State Street. They soon opened a store at the corner of Walnut and North State streets.
“Everything has come full circle for me,” said Male, whose grandfather George Male is an Ephrata football coaching legend — the trophy presented to the annual winner of the Warwick-Ephrata football game bears his name.
John Male, who grew up in Lititz, is excited to not only to transform a historic Ephrata landmark, but also to work in Ephrata.
“Everything has come full circle for me,” he said. “My grandfather brought the Male family here in the 1940s when he taught and coached football at Ephrata.”
John Male learned after purchasing the property that C. Paul Donecker knew his grandfather.
“Mr. Donecker was the equipment manager on the team my grandfather coached at Ephrata,” he said. “Mr. Donecker told me great stories from back in the day.”
The two-floor Business Suites at Doneckers will have a grand opening Nov. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The second floor, which has three offices still available for rent, house four businesses, including Male’s Infinity Real Estate and Stahl’s Fidelis Mortgage.
The two other business are Myers Bell Insurance, operated by Colin Bell of Ephrata, and Maverick Settlement Services, also owned by Bryan Stahl.
The new Javateas Café on the bottom floor opened last week to the delight of many Ephrata residents.
Javateas, by Ashley Scheirer and her mom, Kim Wilson features coffee, tea and pastries as well as $7 sandwiches, soups and salads. There also are breakfast items.
For the past 11 years, Javateas has had a cafe in Ephrata at 1 Dutchland Drive, behind Pizza Hut. There’s also a Javateas kiosk at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
The bottom floor maintains signature areas from the Doneckers Restaurant days, including the Chateau Room, Provincial Room and bar lounge, which could be rented for business events, community space, parties and other gatherings.
Male also operates a personal fitness company called Infit Studio at Doneckers where people can choose from a list of 10 registered fitness trainers and workout in the gym on the premises.
Rounding out the businesses at Business Suites at Doneckers are 7ONE7 Training Systems, operated by Corey Pickel who currently operates a gym at 911 State St. in Lancaster; Infinity Health & Performance, owned by Male; and Motus Physical Therapy, operated by Zach Mitchell.
The boutique marriage of fitness and real estate at Business Suites at Doneckers also features the Infinity Health & performance mobile RV, which can travel to meet many specialty needs including Botox treatments, hydration, nutrition, weight loss, sports strength and conditioning, sports psychology and more.
Male said his real estate and fitness business is “a great fit in Ephrata” and everyday learns new personal connections to Ephrata and Donecker’s businesses.
“My wife Linda and her twin sister Shannon Sensenig had their first jobs at the Doneckers restaurant when they were in high school and we found out many of our friends worked there too,” he said.
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
