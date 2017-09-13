- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
CanineBall!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
There was the usual canine craziness on Saturday at the annual end-of-summer doggy swim at the Ephrata Community Pool.
Dogs of all sizes, colors and temperaments took the plunge, literally, into the pool for an afternoon of paddling, fetching and socializing.
There were 125 dogs in the pool, each one of which had convinced his or her human to shell out $7 for the once-a-year privilege of shedding hair and who-knows-what-else into the pool that’s off-limits to dogs during the regular swimming season.
The fun wasn’t limited to the water as the dogs formed instant BFF bonds of gamboling tricksters. They were a treat to watch.
