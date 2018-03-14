- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Carol Stark tribute nets nearly two million views in first day
Speaking on camera in Ephrata, Mike Rowe points to a building in the latest episode of his Facebook show “Returning the Favor” and says: “Carol Stark is in that building no doubt engaged in some do-gooder activity.”
This episode of the show, which rewards and showcases people who go above and beyond to give back to their community, has already had more than 1.8 million views since it was uploaded on Tuesday.
The Ephrata Review covered the story on Nov. 28 when Rowe came to town and organized a surprise tribute to Carol at Cocalico High School.
The confetti-spewing event included dozens of community officials, people she has helped, the Ephrata High School band and Ephrata and Cocalico cheerleaders, and scores of people whose life Carol has touched.
Rowe succeeded in his goal mentioned at the beginning of his show to “scare the bejesus out of a 73-year-old woman that people call the crazy lady and make her cry.” Stark has been donating her time and talents to help children in need for most of her life, working with non-profit organizations such as 4OurKids and the Ephrata Lions Club, and always helping kids in local schools.
For her efforts, in holding more spaghetti dinners, catering more events, decorating more floats, selling more flowers, and working on more fundraisers than most groups do in a lifetime, the show donated $50,000 to create the “Carol Stark Foundation,” in addition to her “4OurKids” charity.
In recognition of Stark, The Ephrata Review will donate $5 to 4OurKids for every new subscription sold.
4OurKids is a local all-volunteer organization that helps at-risk students graduate from high school by paying for their summer courses. The program works with students in the Ephrata, Cocalico and Garden Spot high schools.
See “Returning the Favor” at facebook.com/ReturningTheFavor/
Carol Stark tribute nets nearly two million views in first day
-
