Cases closed against former Mountain Top Associates

By on March 27, 2019

Denver Council at their March 25 meeting agreed to close cases against former Denver House owners, Mountain Top Associates. The distinction was made that the $4,307 involved fines on conditions of the former property, not liens against the property.

The borough will notify the District Justice’s office that they will not pursue these cases since the company Mountain Top Associates no longer exists, the previous building — the Denver House — has been razed and the violations addressed. This action clears the way for REAL Life Community Ministries and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Program (LHOP) to secure the mortgage and continue to move forward with the Declaration House project.

The Declaration House will house ten apartments plus medical, dental, and social services for the region. Target completion date is late summer according to executive director, Rod Redcay.

Council heard a presentation by Brad Stewart, Senior Community Planner with Lancaster County Planning Commission. The Denver Planning Commission recommended that Stewart present an overview of the proposed Denver-East Cocalico Township Official Concept Map to council.

The proposed official map is a joint map showing a wish list of Capital Improvement projects that were mentioned in the Cocalico Regional Comprehensive Plan, the East Cocalico Spur Road and Reading Road Corridor Assessment and a draft Denver Park and Recreation Plan.

Council approved the Denver Planning Commission working with Stewart. Borough Manager Mike Hession said he’d think that eventually Denver representatives would sit down with representatives from East Cocalico Township.

“Is this something we should consider bringing up at a regional meeting?” said Councilman Jason South.

Stewart said it would be a good idea to have representatives from the Cocalico area work together on the official map for the area. He stressed that everyone’s input is important, including emergency services, business and industry, non-profits, schools and government agencies.

Stewart said there’s no cost involved in working with him and the County Planning Commission. “We’ll assist you in developing an official map. The only costs you’d incur would be for advertising and the solicitor’s fee.”

In other business, council:
• Heard Police Chief Darrick Keppley report that Denver had 167 calls for service in February. This is 21 percent of East Cocalico Township Police Department’s total calls for the month. The department will run seven traffic safety details, including roving DUI patrols, from March 18 through April 26.

• Approved contracting with Bachman’s Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc., to install two new face boards, two seamless gutters with leaf relief and two downspouts in the Denver Memorial Park pavilion with the fireplace. Total cost is $2,969.

• Approved Cocalico Education Foundation’s 5K Race and one mile walk on Sept. 28.

• Approved Trinity United Methodist Church’s morning yard sale benefiting community outreach on the second Friday and Saturday of every month, April 2019 through April 2020.

• Approved completing the 2019 sewer lateral and line repair project with a contract to Sewer Specialty Services, Inc. The needed repairs were identified in the 2018 sewer televising project.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.

