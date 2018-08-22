Home   >   News   >   Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair

August 22, 2018

Mark your calendars for the Ephrata Fair this year. It will run from September 25 to September 29. There are many events that have been added to Celebrate 100 Years of the Ephrata Fair.
Sunday, September 23 at 2 p.m., there will be a Welcome Home Ceremony at the Winters Leadership Memorial at Veterans Plaza, 29 E. Fulton St. (Rain location: Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company Banquet Hall) The ceremony will pay tribute to our heroes with guest speakers General Tom Hobbins, local author Larry Alexander, a wreath-laying with the Red Rose Honor Guard and bagpipe music.

100th Ephrata Fair Community Celebration Opening Night is Tuesday, September 25 at 6:30 p.m., in Tent City and Grater Memorial Park Amphitheater. To kick off the week, there will be free ice cream samples from Turkey Hill, face painting and more. WIOV’s Casey Allyn will be the emcee, a laser light show set to music by southern rock band Mountain Road and the creation of a time capsule. (Rain location: Ephrata High School auditorium).

Parade night is Wednesday, September 26. Along with local favorite floats and bands, there will be feature performances including Liberty High School Grenadier Band, Millford Mill Academy Marching Band, Philadelphia Eagles Pep Band, South Philadelphia String Band and Uptown String Band. The parade starts at 7 p.m., weather permitting. During the week there will be musical groups at the Whistle Stop Plaza. Thursday, September 27 at 7 p.m., the Swing Time Dolls from Allentown will be there to share their music from the Swing Era. On Friday night, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., Den and Terry Duo will be playing music from the 1950s to today. Saturday, September 29, will feature some country and pop music with devoN Nickoles starting at 8 p.m.

There will also be music at Tent City on Thursday, September 27. Easily Amused will start at 7 p.m., playing a range of music from alternative, southern and classic rock. As part of the celebration, the cow milking contest is coming back featuring “local celebrities”. It will be held in Tent City Friday, September 28.

There will also be 100th themed contests categories including Baked Goods, Crafts, Flowers, Models, Needlecraft, Photography and Cake Decorating. The contests will be listed in the Premium Book.

There will be more events and happenings including surprises occurring along the midway. For more information check our website, ephratafair.org and like us on our Facebook page. Don’t miss the 100th Celebration!

