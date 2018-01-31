Chamber’s new chamber

Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce has a new name and new home in the Brossman Business Complex

A quiet wave of change has impacted some Ephrata business advocacy groups.

Perhaps the most significant adjustments become effective tomorrow, Feb. 1, as the local chamber of commerce changes name, staff and location.

Though it’s been using the name Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce for several weeks, Andrea Glass, executive director, had never made an official announcement that the organization has abandoned the former name, Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The chamber has rebranded from ‘Ephrata Area Chamber’ to the ‘Northern Lancaster County Chamber’ to better serve our members and to really have that regional impact,” she said.

Glass is also vacating her leadership role at the Chamber.

“That is correct, I will be stepping down at the end of the month as executive director to finish my doctorate,” Glass said. “I’m working on completing a Ph.D. in American and Urban Studies and will then be teaching full time at the University of Delaware.”

Liz Ackerman, member relations and event coordinator, met Tuesday at the Chamber’s train station location off Main Street with Glass, who has been executive director since August 2015.

“The decision to change name and rebrand was to better reflect the area of coverage that the Chamber always had,” she said. “We have 29 unique area zip codes and we have always covered Northern Lancaster County. We wanted to be able to have our name reflect that so potential members, current members, and all the communities we serve have a greater understanding of the impact we provide.”

Glass and Ackerman finished a week of packing and coordinating movers, electricians, and phone and data workers who’ve prepared their new offices at the Brossman Building,

While Glass will still be involved with the new Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, her time in the new offices will be brief.

“I’ll officially leave at the end of January although, I will still be involved in the organization and still be involved in other organizations here in town as I serve on other boards here in town that I will remain on,” Glass said.

The NLCCC has a new logo and the freshly painted office will welcome the chamber board of Erin Treese, president; Mark Thompson, vice-president; Cindy Mellinger, secretary; Pam Armitage, treasurer; and members Greg LoPiccolo, Jim Summers, Dale Latshaw, Penny Talbert, Jennifer Deck, Kurt Gardner, David Boland, Jeff Burroughs.

Ackerman will add to her duties while the organizational changes settles in.

“My title will change to member relations and event director, and I will be assuming some of Andrea’s duties,” she said. “Also, the board will also assume some of those responsibilities for an even transition to ensure the level of impact and level of basic service provided to our member remains at the consistently high level they’ve come to expect.”

Both women stressed that the board is providing “all of the direction and guidance for the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.”

The Economic Development Organization will move into the vacant Train Station building at the Whistle Stop.

The EDO, which had submitted a funding proposal at the Jan. 22 Borough Council Development Activities Committee, was formed through a merger of three organizations: Downtown Ephrata Inc.; the Ephrata Economic Development Corp.; and the Ephrata Alliance, formerly the Ephrata Merchants Association.

The Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce had considered joining but chose to remain independent.

Glass admitted little information has been disseminated about the Chamber’s decision to “remain a strong regional chamber and going into partnership with EDO rather than merging into the EDO.”

Look for EDO and NLCCC updates in upcoming editions of The Ephrata Review.

