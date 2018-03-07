Home   >   News   >   Check those scrapbooks!

Check those scrapbooks!

By on March 7, 2018

The 100th Ephrata Fair is rapidly approaching and so is publication of its special book celebrating a century of agriculture, food, fun and games.

A committee has been busy lining up many special features for the 100th anniversary year this September, including the book, but could use your help finding some photographs.

While there is an abundance of photos available from the ‘60s to present day, the committee very much would like the book to include more images from the fair’s earliest years, including the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

“We are asking the community to search attic and basement boxes, as well as family scrapbooks to see if they may contain cherished memories of fairs gone by,” said Ephrata Review Editor Andy Fasnacht, who is also serving on the 100th Anniversary Committee of the Ephrata Farmers Day Association.

Fasnacht said photos can be scanned and returned promptly.

“While we indeed have literally thousands of Ephrata Fair photos to use in the book, we want it to properly represent all the decades and aspects of the grand week in town,” he said. “We have dozens of great old photos, many that have never been published, but definitely would like more.”

If you are able to help, please contact Fasnacht at 717-721-4421 or at email afasnacht.eph@Lnpnews.com.

More information will be available in the coming weeks regarding the opportunity to purchase this one-of-a-kind look back at 100 years of the Ephrata Fair.

So take a few moments during the next snowstorm to relax and enjoy a good scrapbook — then share a few memories from Septembers of the past.

The deadline for submitting photos will be Monday, April 2.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *