- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Check those scrapbooks!
The 100th Ephrata Fair is rapidly approaching and so is publication of its special book celebrating a century of agriculture, food, fun and games.
A committee has been busy lining up many special features for the 100th anniversary year this September, including the book, but could use your help finding some photographs.
While there is an abundance of photos available from the ‘60s to present day, the committee very much would like the book to include more images from the fair’s earliest years, including the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
“We are asking the community to search attic and basement boxes, as well as family scrapbooks to see if they may contain cherished memories of fairs gone by,” said Ephrata Review Editor Andy Fasnacht, who is also serving on the 100th Anniversary Committee of the Ephrata Farmers Day Association.
Fasnacht said photos can be scanned and returned promptly.
“While we indeed have literally thousands of Ephrata Fair photos to use in the book, we want it to properly represent all the decades and aspects of the grand week in town,” he said. “We have dozens of great old photos, many that have never been published, but definitely would like more.”
If you are able to help, please contact Fasnacht at 717-721-4421 or at email afasnacht.eph@Lnpnews.com.
More information will be available in the coming weeks regarding the opportunity to purchase this one-of-a-kind look back at 100 years of the Ephrata Fair.
So take a few moments during the next snowstorm to relax and enjoy a good scrapbook — then share a few memories from Septembers of the past.
The deadline for submitting photos will be Monday, April 2.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Membership has its benefits…now more than ever at the Ephrata pool
Incentives added as rates rise for the upcoming season here...
-
Check those scrapbooks!
The 100th Ephrata Fair is rapidly approaching and so is...
-
Ephrata Braces for More Weather
Our go-to weather person Eric Horst at Millersville University had...
-
Shirley Wins Final Iron Chef Event
The 12th Iron Chef Cocalico competition was held on Sunday,...
-
East Cocalico meets at fire hall
It was an expedient, just over one-hour meeting for East...
-
West Cocalico discusses chronic wasting disease
Coversation at the West Cocalico Board of Supervisors meeting on...
-
Reinholds Lions Club end 50 year run
After over 50 years of service to the community, the...
-
Membership has its benefits…now more than ever at the Ephrata pool
Incentives added as rates rise for the upcoming season...
-
Check those scrapbooks!
The 100th Ephrata Fair is rapidly approaching and so...
-
Ephrata Braces for More Weather
Our go-to weather person Eric Horst at Millersville University...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: