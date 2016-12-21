Don't Miss
Christmas Displays: Reader Picks
By digital editor on December 21, 2016
The readers have spoken and the following houses have been nominated as the top Christmas light displays in The Ephrata Review coverage area.
Be sure to also check the feature on Terry Lesher’s display and the Hawthorne Drive house which features light and music presentation in Denver.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.