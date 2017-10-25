- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Class of ‘62 celebrates
They were the first to graduate from new high school on Oak Blvd.
Friday night football games. Ephrata Fair. Homecoming celebrations. Class reunions. They’re all part of the fabric of fall.
Ephrata High School’s Class of ‘62 gathered at the Ephrata Elks pavilion on what turned out to be a cool Saturday evening recently to celebrate its 55th reunion.
With 124 students, the Class of ‘62 was the first to graduate from what was then a new school on Oak Boulevard — where students still attend high school today.
“Back then the school had students in grades 7 through 12. The middle school was built a few years after we graduated,” recalled reunion committee member Brenda Hayasaka. “We were born in 1944 and were the last class before the Baby Boomers (those born 1945-64).”
Hayasaka has a unique perspective since she also taught at EHS for the first 18 years of her teaching career. “I was very young and was sometimes mistaken for a student. Some of my former teachers were my colleagues,” she said.
One of those former teachers, Doug Wenger, was among the 60 people who attended the reunion. The 1955 EHS graduate taught biology for one year, filling in for another teacher and said he enjoys seeing some of his former students.
“People come to talk with one another and catch up,” Hayasaka said, adding that during the 50th class reunion, classmates took a tour of the high school to reminisce and check out the changes that occurred over the years.
“We have the gift of age,” Ron Bingeman said. With a bit of wry humor he added that the new term for senior citizens is “chronologically gifted”.
Bingeman was the first class member to receive a diploma, at that time diplomas were presented first to honor students. “Being the first person in the first class to graduate from the new school didn’t seem like a huge thing at the time; I was focused on my next step,” he said.
The focus on the next step was echoed by Tony Kilkusie, a local attorney and former Ephrata Borough council member.
“When I think about my school days what immediately comes to mind are my elementary school days. I loved the wooden steps in Franklin Street Elementary; I still hear the sound of kids running up and down those steps. As for being the first class to graduate from the new school, it’s probably more of a big deal now than it was back then,” he said.
If a prize were to be awarded to the class member who traveled the longest distance to attend the reunion, it would go to Lee Bright, who journeyed from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He’s lived there for 14 years. Prior to that, he lived in Atlanta for 35 years. Bright has attended every reunion since the 20th reunion.
“It not only gives me an opportunity to see classmates, but it gives me a chance to come home to see family and friends,” he said.
Saturday’s reunion featured a memory table filled with photos and a school jacket. Committee member Missy Wert wore her jacket as well — its warmth was welcome on the cool night.
“Our class was close in school, and we’ve managed to remain close,” she said.
She credited the late Linda Wolf with helping to foster that class spirit after graduation.
“She really did a lot to keep us close. She put a lot of work into our reunions. She spent a lot of time on the phone tracking people down and just keeping all of us posted on activities,” Wert said, “Her hard work made it easier for those of us who coordinate the reunions now.”
A group of ladies living in the Ephrata area also meet monthly for lunch.
In addition to sharing memories and life stories, classmate Jim Barr had a special contribution to the reunion — a Carolina-style barbecue. He, his wife, Pat, and their son, Chris, drove from Ahoskie, N.C., with their barbecue cooker. Barr said he does not charge the class, it’s his family’s treat. “I do it for fun, and only for special people,” he said.
He learned Carolina barbecue techniques from his father-in-law. The cooker he hauled up was made for him in 2003 as a gift from a nephew. Barr said the 135-pound pig was placed in the propane-fueled cooker at 9 a.m. and pulled out at about an hour before the reunion to be carved.
It was served with a vinegar-based barbecue sauce made from a family recipe, cole slaw (also made using Pat’s family recipe), baked beans and other fixings. The Barr family have provided these dishes for classmates for the past two reunions. It was topped off with a special cake celebrating the reunion.
Hayasaka said the class has celebrated with a reunion every five years. In fact, in 2012 two reunions were held. “Our class president, Ron Boltz, was ill. He attended one of the reunion events — a pig roast similar to this year’s reunion. The other event was a formal dinner at Lily’s on Main; Ron was not able to attend that event,” she said.
One of the points for discussion at this year’s event was whether to continue to hold reunions every five years or to celebrate reunions every two years or so. “We’re in our 70s now, and we’re not getting any younger,” Hayasaka said.
