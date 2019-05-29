Clay Twp. questions road bids, septic system request

After some discussion about costs and flexibility, Clay Township supervisors approved bids for road materials at their May 13 meeting.

The bid included $134,192 for 21,166 square yards of bituminous materials but also $174,264 or 147,059 square yards of chip seal with oil and yellow and a total of 398,000 linear feet of white and yellow stripping material amounting to $24,443.

The amounts were approved after several minutes of discussion as to whether or not the township got the best possible deal. For the bid, the township was part of a coalition of about a dozen other municipalities all hoping for the lowest bid on road materials. Clay Township supervisors, however, debated the lack of flexibility.

Township manager Bruce Leisey said he “would’ve liked to make some modifications to our bid.” However, when working with ten or twelve other municipalities, he added, “it’s sort of hard to modify without affecting everybody.”

The board speculated on whether working with a smaller group of municipalities might afford the opportunity of change orders and modifications.

In other business, the supervisors agreed to join with West Cocalico and other northern Lancaster County municipalities in a forum sponsored by the Cocalico Creek Watershed and the ELANCO Source Water Protection groups. The forum, to be held on Dec. 9 at Shady Maple Banquet and Conference Center, is to provide farmers the chance to learn about such techniques as cover cropping, no till farming, riparian buffers along waterways and nutrient and manure management. The Natural Resources Conservation Service will do a soil demonstration to show the differences between various management practices.

To offset some of the cost of the event the township was asked to contribute $500. The amount was approved.

“I think it’s good that the citizens see that the township is involved,” said township manager Bruce Leisey.

The supervisors reluctantly agreed to a request from Amos Smucker asking permission to construct a new septic system on a property at 75 E. Church Road. The triangular shaped property, which includes a five bedroom house, is on a one-acre tract at the intersection of Mount Airy Road and East Church Street. It’s also bounded on the east by Forest Hill Road. The proposed at-grade septic system would be just 45 feet from a well rather than the preferred distance of 100 feet under Dept. of Environmental Protection guidelines, and just one foot off the right-of-way along Church Street. The proximity of the system to the well posed a point of concern among board members.

“That’s about the only spot they could put it,” Leisey said.

The property already has a cesspool but the landowner hopes to sell the home. However pre-existing cesspools, while they exist in the township, are considered non-conforming and bank mortgages are difficult to obtain on properties that use cesspools.

Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia said there should be an agreement noting that the system, while approved, is not in compliance with township codes and that it has to be properly maintained as an at-grade system.

Township engineer Robert Lynn confessed that the distance of the proposed system from the well is not ideal, but the location selected is the only alternative.

The supervisors also renewed their approval of the several mobile home parks in the township. Courts are inspected regularly by the township for safety and compliance.

Larry Alexander is a freelance columnist and correspondent based in Ephrata. He is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He can be contacted at larry2851@yahoo.com.