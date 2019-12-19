Cloister Restaurant sold to diner owner

The Cloister Restaurant has been sold and will reopen in the spring.

Ephrata’s iconic eatery has been purchased by Fatih “Mike” Sivri who currently owns the Black Olive Family Diner at 1506 Lancaster Ave. in Columbia.

The Columbia site features an extensive multi-page menu that includes day-long breakfast, various salads, steaks, seafood, wraps, paninis, burgers and much more. Sivri said his menu in Ephrata will feature the same items but possibly with one notable exception. Sivri is considering serving Elva Stauffer’s legendary corn pie.

“I like to do my own things, but if they show us how to do it we might try,” he said. “I just don’t know for certain yet.”

Ron and Elva Stauffer, the former owners, have expressed a willingness to help.

“We’ll help them out as much as we can,” Ron said. “I want to see them do good.”

The Cloister Restaurant sold over 700 corn pies this year.

The Black Olive’s Columbia location is open 24 hours and employs between 40 and 50 people. Sivri’s plans for the former Cloister Restaurant are still up in the air but at this point it will not be open round-the-clock.

“We’ll probably be open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., or maybe 11,” Sivri said.

He also declined to speculate on the number of employees.

Sivri’s plans call for extensive renovation to the Cloister building including new kitchen equipment, a new look to the dining room, drop ceilings, and remodeled restrooms. Because of that amount of changes, he expects the restaurant will be closed “three or four months.”

Now that the deal has been closed, renovation will soon commence.

The Stauffers have been getting ready for that change. For the past several weeks Elva has been conducting a garage-sale type event. Almost every table inside the restaurant was filled with piled up dishes, cups, saucers, pots, pans, sugar shakers, salt and pepper shakers, flatware, and everything else that was used to serve the Cloister’s customers. In short, everything that wasn’t nailed down was for sale, including the tables, chairs and booths.

“Everything has to go,” Elva said.

The Stauffers are glad the restaurant has finally sold. Over the months since the place closed last August, they had several inquiries and one prospective deal fell through.

“We had a lot of people interested but the financing was a problem,” Ron said. “It’s a pretty tough business.”

