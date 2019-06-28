Community Fun Night, race, fireworks on 4th

Donations still sought for free annual display

Tradition reigns here on the Fourth of July.

Once again, there will be almost a full day of activities here in Ephrata to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Starting with the 42nd Annual Firecracker Five-Mile Run at 8 a.m. in Grater Park, the day continues with plenty of action in the Lincoln Heights area as evening arrives.

The Ephrata Church of the Brethren (ECOB) invites the community to its annual July 4 Community Fun Night at the church, located at 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata. The food and milkshakes stand will open at 5:30 p.m. –proceeds will go to the ECOB youth program. Games and entertainment will run from 6 to 9 p.m. The Community Fun Night is a free community event, including games, pony rides, spin art, popcorn, inflatables, and entertainment by the 60’s Fabulous Revival Band; author, speaker, and songwriter Cristin Germaine; and juggling demonstrations by the DKers.

Parking is by donation. For more information, visit facebook.com/ephrata4th.

The evening will then conclude with the annual community fireworks show.

Fireworks tradition

As much a part of the local July 4 celebration as the Firecracker Run and backyard picnics is the community fireworks display.

For more than 17 years, the Ephrata Recreation Center has managed this event that draws over 10,000 viewers from northern Lancaster County and beyond.

As a free community event, the fireworks show is dependent upon donations for its operation. Costs for this show exceed $16,000. The Rec is asking for community support from individuals and businesses to keep this a quality annual tradition.

Donations can be sent to the Ephrata Recreation Center Community Fireworks Show, 130 South Academy Dr., Ephrata PA, 17522. Any questions can be directed to Jim Summers at 738-167 x 107 or at jds@ephratarec.com.