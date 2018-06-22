Concerts by the Creek offers two-fers for 2018

By Dick Wanner

There’s a little something different about this year’s Concerts by the Creek at Grater Memorial Park. Now 11 years into its run, the summer concert series, sponsored by the Ephrata Public Library, has booked two bands instead of one for each performance. There’s an opening act, spotlighting local talent, and a headliner act, featuring East Coast touring bands.

Penny Talbert, the library’s executive director, booked the bands for previous years’ concerts, but has turned that duty over to Chris Lausch. Talbert said, “We wanted to do something a little different this year.”

The opening act for the first Tuesday night concert of 2018 was a duo who call themselves Indian Dogfood, from Manheim. They both sing, one plays a guitar and the other a sitar, which no doubt accounts for the “Indian” part of their name. We’d rather not speculate about “Dogfood.” They were different and interesting.

The headliners were a touring band called Goose, based in Norwalk, Conn. They presented a lively program which, on their website, they call “…an organic mix of funk and contemporary folk, with touches of reggae, jazz, blues and rock.” Our favorite Goose was Aaron Hagele, who wailed barehand on bongos and congas. Took us back to the student section at Penn State football games &tstr; a long, long time ago &tstr; when bongos were a thing.

Chris Lausch, a 1988 Ephrata High School grad, has returned to his roots after traveling the world (30 countries at last count) and working at booking bands (thousands of bands) in venues large and small. One of his steady gigs is as the booking agent for the Dogfish Head Brewery venue in Milford, Del. After moving back to the area and setting up his home office, he contacted Talbert to volunteer his booking services.

The next Concert by the Creek is set for July 10, featuring Refugee, a Tom Petty tribute band, with locals Dreadnaught Brigade opening.

The final concert for this year on August 14 will feature the Rumpke Mountain Boys out of Ohio. Their Americana stylings include acoustic guitar, upright bass and &tstr; two of our favorites &tstr; mandolin and banjo. Dan from Hexbelt will open for the headliners.

Concert by the Creek performances begin at 5:30 p.m. in the bandshell at Grater Park. For more information, there’s a website: concertsbythecreek.org.

