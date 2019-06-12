Concerts by the Creek to kick off Tuesday with Rumpke Mountain Boys

On Tuesday, June 18, the annual Concerts by the Creek series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Ephrata’s Grater Park with Rumpke Mountain Boys. All concerts are free to the public and open to all ages. The Boys will bring an energetic blend of signature vocals, acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo.

They do not perform based on a set list, so each performance is uniquely curated with total improvisation. It is, what they call, infamous trashgrass! Taking the stage on Tuesday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. is Lower Case Blues Band. Lower Case Blues is a jammin’ trio that plays a new fusion of old blues, funk, and rock. This band will surely get you out of your seat and on your feet. Lower Case Blues will fill the air with funky bass lines, steady rhythms and rocking lead guitar riffs. Wrapping up the series on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. will be Steal Your Peach. This group interweaves the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band experience with genuine respect while not being afraid to interject a little bit of their own mix. Members of Steal Your Peach have shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, as well as members of the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Phish and MOE. Concerts by the Creek is never complete without an enticing array of food trucks onsite. Bountiful Feast will offer classic comfort food and Lickity Split will provide an assortment of ice cream, pairing perfectly with the warm summer evenings. More information can be found at concertsbythecreek.org. Concerts are held rain or shine.