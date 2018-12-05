- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Council will vote on no-tax-hike, budget Dec. 10
Ephrata Borough’s 2019 proposed budget comes with good news and not-as-good news; no increase in taxes for 2019, but residents may not be that fortunate in 2020. Millage remains at 1.7625, the lowest of any borough in the county, according to Christine Moore, Ephrata finance director.
Total budget revenues for 2019 are $44,057,410, and expenditures are listed as $43,770,565.
All numbers are preliminary until the final budget is approved, Moore said.
Mayor Ralph Mowen cautioned that it wasn’t time to get out the confetti.
“I’m glad taxes remain the same, but I’m also glad that the staff is looking at the possibility of a tax increase in coming years,” Mowen said. “It’s good to look forward a little bit; we all have to understand that costs do go up and we can’t keep cutting and cutting. Charges increase and those are things we can’t control.”
Moore did a presentation on the budget for the council and explained proposed changes for 2019.
“We’re not recommending any tax increase at this time,” Moore said. “We are suggesting a 5 percent increase in 2020, with the revenue bringing the borough an extra $76,000.”
On a residence valued at $180,000, that would increase the homeowner’s tax by $16, Moore said.
If the 2020 increase would be 10 percent, it would bring in $153,000 for the borough and would cost the homeowner an additional $32, Moore said. The 2019 budget will be voted on by council at their Monday, Dec.10 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
“It is good to note that there is no tax increase for 2019, no need for an increase, but we need to recognize that can’t be counted on forever,” said Councilman Melvin Weiler.
Council President Susan Rowe congratulated the borough’s department managers on their efforts to rein in expenses.
“They did a wonderful job of keeping costs down,” Rowe said. “The ending fund balances for 2019 are even higher than they were for 2018.”
Councilman Ricky Ressler expressed pleasure over keeping millage the same.
“We’re maintaining a healthy balance and our staff works very hard so that we don’t have to raise taxes, so I’d also like to thank all the departments who worked on their budgets,” Ressler said.
Rowe expressed concern, however, that projects for the coming year were being moved to 2020 or 2021, at which time costs could be more expensive for the plans than they are currently.
“I’m concerned that we’re kind of kicking the can down the road,” Rowe said.
Moore assured Rowe that was not the case.
“I feel we’re taking on too many projects; a more realistic goal is to spread out the time to do them,” Moore said.
While Ephrata has the lowest borough millage rate, Columbia has the highest, at 6.5 mills, Moore said.
Columbia, Millersville, Strasburg, Denver, and Akron are all having tax increases for the coming year, she said.
In Ephrata, the police department will contribute 5 percent of their gross pay for pension purposes.
A parking study requested by the Ephrata Development Organization will cost $26,950, with the money coming from the borough’s fund balance.
The Lincoln and Pioneer fire companies will receive $10,000 each for confined space rescue equipment, $12,000 each toward operations, and $35,000 each toward their truck funds.
The Ephrata Recreation Center will receive a civic contribution equal to $2 per capita, or $26,788, and another $800 for fireworks.
The PennDOT “Green Light-Go” grants have increased to $6,000 for traffic signals on state highways in the borough, Moore said. The portion to be paid toward the project by the borough is $10,000.
The Green Light-Go program provides state funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals on designated state highways to improve safety by reducing congestion.
Paul Swangren, superintendent of Public Works, apprised council of a vehicle purchase of $36,700 for a 2019 Ford F-250 supercab XL four-wheel-drive pickup truck with plow. The truck will be replacing a 2005 model and will be purchased from Whitmoyer Ford of Mount Joy. In other matters, next week council will review an ordinance prohibiting parking in sections of West Pine and North Oak streets. Discussion centered on whether enough “no parking” signs were in place.
Council will also look at restricting parking along portions of Apple Street. Council is expected to approve an agreement between EcoSmart Choice and American Municipal Power which would give residents a choice to purchase their power from renewable energy reserves. To do so would cost an additional 0.003/kwh.
Approval is also recommended for an easement encroachment request by resident Adam Dechow of the 900 block of Martin Avenue. Dechow is requesting to install a fence within a drainage easement located at the rear of his property.
In another matter, Reliance Environmental Inc., a private enterprise, will be installing two groundwater monitoring wells near Queen Street. No mention was made of the start date.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review
