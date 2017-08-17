- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Cows from local herd cause two crashes in as many day
A cow on the highway led to a three-vehicle crash early Monday on four-lane Route 222 in West Earl Township, one day after loose cows from the same herd caused a serious collision, police said.
The cow was struck by all three vehicles, causing one to roll over. The cow was killed.
The collision happened about 3 a.m. on Route 222 North near the North Farmersville Road overpass, about four miles from the early Sunday morning crash.
The cows belong to a 150-head herd owned by Nevin Burkholder of Ephrata, police said.
Joshua Lynn of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, hit the cow as he was driving north on Route 222. The cow was then hit by a vehicle driven by Joseph Brommer of Marietta.
Finally, the cow was hit by a vehicle driven by Joy Flicker of Blandon, Berks County. Flicker’s vehicle rolled over.
Ambulances took Flicker and Lynn to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
All three vehicles were towed.
Early Sunday, about 2 a.m., a car had plowed into three cows on foggy Frysville Road at Newswanger Road.
A 22-year old Franklin County woman who was a passenger suffered serious injuries. She and the driver, a 22-year-old man from East Earl, were taken to a hospital.
At that time, Ephrata Township police said about 20 other cows were on the loose.
Cows from local herd cause two crashes in as many day
