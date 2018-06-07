Creek Concerts begin Tuesday

Concerts by the Creek is excited to bring the sounds of summer to Ephrata Grater Park with a new 2018 band line up.

This annual concert series kicks off Tuesday, June 12 with Goose, a danceable mix of funk and contemporary folk with touches of jazz, reggae and blues. Arrive extra early, as opening artists will be setting the stage for each of the three concerts. Opening for Goose will be Indian Dogfood, comprised of Wynton Huddle and Hunter Root of Medusa’s Disco. Opening bands will begin at 5:30 p.m. with headliners beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Taking the stage Tuesday, July 10 is Refugee, the ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers experience. Refugee is sure to please with classic hits that the whole crowd will be singing along to. Refugee has grown to be one of the most successful nationally touring tributes to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Opening for Refugee is Dreadnought Brigade, making this a feel-good show beginning to end.

Wrapping up the series on Tuesday, August 14 will be a high-energy performance from the Rumpke Mountain Boys. You won’t be able to stay in your seat with this lively combination of string instruments including acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo. Opening the show is Dan of Hexbelt.

Concerts by the Creek is never complete without an enticing array of food trucks onsite. Bountiful Feast will offer classic comfort food and Lickity Split will provide an assortment of ice cream, pairing perfectly with the warm summer evenings. New this year, Urban Olive will serve up healthy Mediterranean and American classics including pitas and salads. Gluten free and vegan options will be available.

Concerts by the Creek is supported by the Borough of Ephrata, the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Cloister, That Yoga Place and the Hampton Inn. More information can be found at concertsbythecreek.org. All concerts are free to all ages. Concerts are held rain or shine.