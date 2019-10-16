Creek restoration, rec development proposed in Ephrata Township
Last month, state officials joined representatives from Ephrata Township for a tour of a possible recreation site along the Cocalico Creek within the Autumn Hills development in Ephrata Township.
Ephrata Township had recently acquired 16 acres along 2,800 feet of the Cocalico Creek from GRH Development, Autumn Hills developer, and the township is considering using the land for restoration and water- and trail-based recreational development, which could provide residents and visitors with fishing, non-motorized boating and hiking opportunities.
“The main project is on the 16 acres that the township currently owns. The property line is in the center of the stream for the majority of the 2,800 feet of Cocalico Creek frontage,” said Steve Sawyer, Ephrata Township manager. “The township is proposing to complete stream bank restoration on the opposite side of the stream along nine different properties if we are able to acquire the easements from these property owners. The township sent letters and a copy of the proposed plan to the residents.”
Of those nine property owners along the creek, the township has been in contact with eight of them who have indicated they approve of the project, according to Sawyer.
“The project will be modified if any of the nine property owners do not grant easements for stream bank improvements on their properties,” said Sawyer.
To complete the design for the project, the township decided to partner with its engineering firm, RETTEW, and the company worked closely with the township to establish the plans for the restoration.
“RETTEW and Ephrata Township have a longstanding relationship, dating back to 1990,” said Gabbie O’Grady, communications specialist at RETTEW. “This partnership, combined with RETTEW’s expertise in environmental engineering, stormwater management, and MS4 compliance, as well as our track record of securing grant funding for our clients, is what led to RETTEW being selected for this project.”
The goal of the restoration project is to help meet the pollutant reduction requirements of the township for its five-year MS4 permit, although it will also provide the opportunity to address various infrastructure needs in the community.
“This is an ideal area to complete our Pollution Reduction Plan project which is required as part of our MS4 program,” said Sawyer. “The location is also ideal for us to include a recreation component which will include the extension of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail by approximately one-half of a mile.”
Other projected improvements to the site at Cocalico Creek would include stabilizing sections of streambanks, improving the habitat for aquatic life, planting native riparian and meadow buffers, and restoring the floodplain.
“Some people need to recreate close to home for their health, and this project meets so many benefits. There will be access to the Rail Trail, open space and nature,” said Cindy Adams Dunn,
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary. “It could also provide better property values to houses in the surrounding areas.”
A walking trail is to be provided through the natural setting of the multifunctional buffers, adding the additional trail distance of one-half mile and will allow for essential open space benefits within the community. In addition, the restoration will address the need for this stream bank stabilization along the creek.
“The project will benefit the residents of Ephrata by improving the water quality of the Cocalico Creek. The Cocalico Creek is a public water source for the Ephrata Area Joint Water Authority,” said Sawyer. “The project will also include floodplain enhancement that will help to reduce the impacts of flooding.”
“We need to fix our streams and watersheds,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “This project will help improve our fish habitat structures and the local water quality.”
A proposed ADA-accessible boat launch and fishing pier is also planned, allowing fishing and boating enthusiasts of all calibers access to the stream.
“We need projects like this all over Pennsylvania’s landscape,” said Dunn. “A lot of Pennsylvania streams do not meet requirements.”
RETTEW submitted a grant of $195,980 on behalf of Ephrata Township for the project, although the entire project is to be completed with a matching grant for a total cost of $391,960.
“If we are successful in obtaining a DCNR grant, the township will use capital reserve funds to pay for the other half of the project,” said Sawyer. “We have been told that the current round of
DCNR grants will be awarded in October or November of this year.”
If the DCNR grant is secured by the township, work on the restoration and recreational development project will begin sometime in 2020.
Officials at the tour also discussed Gov. Tom Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania plan and how it could help address the state’s green infrastructure needs.
“If Restore Pennsylvania is passed, we will see kayak and boat launches. We can advise townships on the best places for launches,” said Schaeffer.
Restore Pennsylvania is an initiative to help address serious infrastructure needs across the state. Funded through a severance tax, Restore Pennsylvania, if passed, will assist in flood prevention, storm disaster recovery, blight elimination and other major infrastructure needs throughout Pennsylvania.
Although the plan has the potential to aid in these infrastructure projects, the township’s grant application for the proposed creek restoration within Autumn Hills is not dependent on Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania plan.
For more information on the Restore Pennsylvania plan, visit governor.pa.gov/restore-pennsylvania.
Emily Jacoby is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review.
