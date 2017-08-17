Home   >   News   >   Curtain closing on summer

By on August 17, 2017

The August Concert by the Creek event each year not only means the conclusion of the cultural arts series held annually in Ephrata’s Tom Grater Park, but also signals that summer is nearing its end. The concert was held this past Tuesday evening in spite of inclement weather during the day. Though the crowd was smaller than the past two months, attendees were treated to great musicianship by the Mountain Ride Bluegrass Band. The band describes itself as “a Pennsylvania band fancying both progressive and traditional facets.” The five members of the band are friends who deem bluegrass music a necessity in their lives. They perform concerts from Maine to Florida.

The crowd enjoyed the late summer evening concert in spite of light rain during the day.

A local artist offers his impression of Tuesday night’s concert.

