Review deadline changing due to snow forecast

By on March 13, 2017

Due to the snowstorm forecast for our coverage areas Monday evening into Tuesday, The Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express will be moving up its section deadlines for this week’s editions to today (March 13) at noon.

At this point, the office will remain open during regular business hours (8-5) each day and we plan to publish both papers Wednesday morning as usual.

We very much appreciate your understanding….please be safe and thank you for reading The Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express.

