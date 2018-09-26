- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Deja-moo: Celebrity Cow Milking Competition returns
It’s “udder-ly” exciting!
The Celebrity Cow Milking Competition is returning to the Ephrata Fair after a long hiatus, in honor of the 100th Fair celebration.
“It was an event that drew the community,” said Lynette Sauder, 100th committee and board of directions member. “We wanted to bring back something that people enjoy.”
Lew Ayers, who helped organize the original competition in the 70s, remembered that back then, a lot of dairy farmers had input into the event.
“I think a lot of people enjoyed it,” said Ayers. “It was an opportunity for everyone to participate. We had political people, school teachers, people from WGAL — people that the community could identify with and recognize.”
Ayers taught Ag at Ephrata for years, retiring in 1984, but his passion for agriculture and farming helped fuel his enthusiasm for the milking event. Ayers stepped down from the committee in 1984.
“We liked to get teachers or administrators to participate so that kids would come out and cheer on the people they knew,” said Marvin Sauder, who became co-chair of the Fair committee after Ayers retired.
“It was mostly discontinued because there were fewer cows,” said Marvin Sauder. “Most weren’t used to being hand-milked, and it was harder to find cows for the competition.”
Lynette Sauder agreed, but thankfully, cows have been secured for this special occasion.
The cows — Whiskey and Suede — will be borrowed from Bollinger Farm in Elizabethtown. The Dairy Princess, Danae Gockley, will be in attendance.
“We really want to promote the dairy industry,” said Lynette Sauder. “We hope the community will come out and support the contestants.”
She explained that there will be other family activities taking place before and after the milking competition at Tent City.
“I think people are excited,” said Lynette Sauder.
The 2018 competition will be held on Friday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at Tent City in the baseball diamond.
Commuity celebrity contestants will be Rich Creeger, I-105, WIOV co-host of the Rich and Casey Show; Phil Eisemann, co-author of the 100 Years of the Ephrata Fair book; Dr. Scott Galen, Ephrata High School principal; Andy Fasnacht, editor of The Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express and member of the 100th Anniversary Committee; Meredith Jorgensen, of WGAL News 8; Lisa Landis, host of Kids Cookie Break host (she will be bringing the Cookie Car) and radio host on WJTL; Mike Wenger, TNT, and State Representative David Zimmerman.
Penn Ketchum, co-founder of Penn Cinema, will emcee the event.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.
