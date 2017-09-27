Home   >   News   >   Denver Fair’opoly

Denver Fair’opoly

By on September 27, 2017

Get your copy of this commemorative game
by emailing DenverFairGame@gmail.com
or purchase your copy at
Green Lawn Garage at
39 Lancaster Avenue, Denver, PA 17517
or at The Ephrata Review
1 E. Main St., Ephrata
M-F 8am – 5pm

