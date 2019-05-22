Home   >   News   >   Destruction in Denver

Destruction in Denver

By on May 22, 2019

Sunday’s storm wreaked havoc in the Cocalico area with tornado activity, hail, and torrential rain. (Above) A trailer was demolished and (right) a roof was sheared off a building, both on Kline Road in West Cocalico Township. Ephrata also experienced trees down on buildings and roadways, lightning strikes to buildings, and fallen utility wires. The Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail was closed in Ephrata Borough until Tuesday afternoon, due to down trees. See page A-9 of this week’s Ephrata Review for more photos of the storm’s damage.

Damage on Monday morning, May 20 from storms on Sunday evening, May 19 on Kline Road in West Cocalico township.

Damage on Monday morning, May 20 from storms on Sunday evening, May 19 on Kline Road in West Cocalico township. Ninety year old owners of this home were rushed to the hospital Sunday evening. As of 9am Monday morning, their status is unknown. Photos by Missi Mortimer.

About Cory Van Brookhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *