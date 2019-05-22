Destruction in Denver
Sunday’s storm wreaked havoc in the Cocalico area with tornado activity, hail, and torrential rain. (Above) A trailer was demolished and (right) a roof was sheared off a building, both on Kline Road in West Cocalico Township. Ephrata also experienced trees down on buildings and roadways, lightning strikes to buildings, and fallen utility wires. The Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail was closed in Ephrata Borough until Tuesday afternoon, due to down trees. See page A-9 of this week’s Ephrata Review for more photos of the storm’s damage.
