Diesel generator debate continues in borough
Health and pollution concerns regarding the possible use of diesel generators as power back-up for times of high electricity demand are causing some conflict in Ephrata Borough.
Borough council is considering installing diesel generators intended to benefit residents by reducing costs needed for the purchase of power during peak times for energy demand. Transmission costs are highest at these times, too.
But, if diesel generators are allowed in the borough, it will be tantamount to four diesel engines idling forever along State Street, according to Jim Sandoe, a local environmentalist.
“A diesel generator uses 700 gallons of diesel fuel in an hour and that’s a lot of carbon,” Sandoe said. “Diesel fuel itself is considered to be a carcinogen by the US government and it has compounds like arsenic in the exhaust.”
The generator would be owned by AMP, American Municipal Power.
The diesel generator is expected to cost close to $900,000, Sandoe said.
Borough Council member Linda Martin, a member of the Municipal Enterprises Committee, which heard the diesel generator presentation, said the committee had looked at other options to use as a power back-up.
Council meets tonight, June 19, but it is unclear if the issue will be discussed. That meeting is a continuation of a truncated June 10 meeting where no quorum was available.
“Natural gas generators were a lot more expensive up-front,” Martin said. “I do know that the diesel generators are compliant with all EPA regulations.”
Martin said a few people had attended the work session of the committee, and some voiced concerns over the generators coming to town, but since that meeting, Martin has not heard any complaints from residents.
“We’re going to use the generators so we can keep the cost of buying power down, to lower costs for the residents, that’s the main function,” Martin said.
All residents of Ephrata Borough must purchase their electricity from the borough.
At times of greater power demand, such as in summer when thousands of air conditioners are running, the borough has to pay more money for the electricity they receive.
If demand gets really intense, said Sandoe, they have to turn on a generator for extra power, or find that power another way.
So generators are needed during those peak energy periods, ostensibly to save money for the borough residents.
Susan E. Rowe, borough council president, said she’s heard both support for, and opposition to the diesel generators.
Rowe voted against the proposal when it came before borough council.
“My personal viewpoint did not factor into my decision to cast a ‘no’ vote,” Rowe said in an e-mail. “I try to vote on the facts presented to me, additional research I complete, and what will best serve borough residents now and in the future.”
Rowe noted that there is opinion that emissions from the diesel generator have the potential to negatively impact the environment, but added that the project currently meets all DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) regulations.
“I have been assured that should DEP regulations change, the impact would not be to eliminate its use, but may cap the amount of behind-the-meter generation,” Rowe said.
Sandoe is on the Citizens’ Advisory Council for the Department of Environmental Protection. He is a member of the environmental quality board and gives frequent presentations on climate concerns and pollution.
About 30 percent of a resident’s electric bill goes toward transfer fees, but by running the generators, the borough won’t have to pay the higher transmission costs, Sandoe said.
Ephrata Borough currently has a long-term power-provider agreement with AMP, and it was AMP who brought the idea for the diesel generators to the borough.
Because Borough Manager Robert Thompson is on AMP’s board of trustees (along with other municipal member representatives), Sandoe said Thompson should have recused himself from this project.
AMP also has power-provider agreements with the boroughs of Hatfield and Perkasie in the Poconos, and if all three municipalities agree to add generators, it would save the company money, Sandoe said.
So, sometimes extra power needs to be generated, Sandoe said, but what about looking into solar panels or a natural gas turbine?
Since the borough already has a solar array in place, solar storage batteries could be added to the array.
AMP had hired a consultant company to review the options, Sandoe said, but during the formal presentation to the Borough’s energy committee, only the diesel generator option was mentioned.
Sandoe was told that solar wasn’t mentioned because the solar storage doesn’t last long enough.
But, he said, that was information from several years ago, and solar batteries are able to contain much more power now.
“The price of solar is coming down and at the same time, the technology is getting better,” Sandoe said.
“The borough wasn’t given a price on the other two options,” Sandoe said. “That $900,000 is a sizable amount of money (for the diesel generator) and I think the whole council should have made the decision.”
Only borough manager Robert Thompson, and committee members Linda Martin and Victor Richards were present during the committee meeting, Sandoe said. A formal vote was not taken at this meeting as they can only be taken with a quorum of council at a voting session.
Thompson was not available for comment for this article.
“It’s hard for people to understand what these things are, but it’s not in the best interest of the citizens,” Sandoe said. “We’re talking about the potential for a lot of problems.”
Sandoe asked that the project be “re-thought,” and presented once again, but this time with experts from other disciplines.
“Why would you only talk to the person who is trying to sell you this?” Sandoe asked. “When you’re making a huge decision like this, and spending about one million dollars, why wouldn’t you talk to more people? This needs to be a discussion.
“Send it back to the committee and I’ll bring you a pediatrician who specializes in asthma in children, and PhDs from Millersville University and Franklin and Marshall College and they’ll tell you about pollution, and let’s bring in someone from the American Lung Association who can tell you about disease from pollution,” Sandoe said. “The only presentation they got was from AMP.”
Some council members are not sold on the idea of the generators, Sandoe said, but didn’t give names.
The committee was told that the stand-by generators are expected to run about 40 hours a year, but Sandoe said, he doesn’t believe that’s correct. Sandoe said the generators would be running about 500 hours a year, or 10 hours per week.
That number will depend on how much peak electricity is needed.
The project has been on the Municipal Enterprises Committee for most of the year, Rowe said.
Other options were considered, Rowe said, but the committee was in agreement that the diesel generator was the best option.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Marylouise Sholly
