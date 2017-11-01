- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Discussion turns ‘fowl’ at Akron council meeting
Update also on rail trail progress
Changes to the Akron Borough zoning ordinance has been a topic of discussion among councils and planning commissions, past and present, for several years.
The current planning commission has developed a number of suggested changes to the ordinance, and at the council meeting Oct. 9, each council member had a copy of those proposed changes and there was some discussion about their provisions and definitions.
The issue of animals that may be kept on borough properties occupied much of the discussion. Residents may not keep hogs, cattle, sheep, goats, beehives (with some exceptions) and roosters on their properties. Fowl, however, are allowed so long as certain setback rules are followed.
There was unanimity about the inclusion of chickens in the fowl family, although, to be precise, the ordinance excludes roosters — which are male chickens — while allowing for hens, which are also chickens but female.
Defining fowl beyond chickens, though, proved troublesome. And one observer felt that even “chicken” might be more narrowly defined.
Fowl are mostly, although not entirely, domesticated birds used for meat and eggs. That means ducks, turkeys, peacocks, guineas and even ostriches — all of which were mentioned during the meeting — can be considered fowl, but the question council wrestled with was whether Akronites want to welcome these birds into their neighborhoods.
That issue and others will be discussed when the proposed changes are returned to the planning commission for their reconsideration at a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m., at borough hall.
Councilman Justin Gehman thanked Akron resident Sean Molchany for his many contributions to the borough’s attempts to overhaul its zoning regulations. Molchany is the manager-secretary for Manheim Township and a self-described “zoning geek.” He said he would attend the Nov. 2 meeting.
Council President John Williamson announced grant requests for the construction of a rail trail crossing over the Cocalico Creek have been delayed by the current budget wrangles in Harrisburg. Williamson is a member of the Warwick-to-Ephrata rail trail committee and said the delay came to light at the committee’s September meeting.
Money from the grants would be used to pay for construction of a pathway for walkers and bikers over an existing stone arch bridge. The eastern end of the bridge is located about half a mile from where the trail currently ends on Millway Road in Ephrata Township. The western end is in Warwick Township. The bridge, which is structurally sound, was built to carry train traffic when the Reading and Columbia Railroad was still operating.
Billy Clauser, who works as a planner for Warwick Township, told The Review the township has two grants pending in Harrisburg, one from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the other from the Department of Community and Economic Development. Each request is for $162,500. If both are granted, they would pay the full cost of the $325,000 project.
Clauser said this is the time of year when grant announcements are generally made. While this year’s announcements have been delayed, Clauser said he is hopeful that the township will get one or both of the grants in time to complete the bridge project by the end of 2018.
In other business, council heard from Raymond Schrout, who lives on Diamond Station Road, just outside the borough where Diamond Street and Tobacco Road meet Diamond Station Road in West Earl Township. Schrout told council of his frustration with stormwater coming down Diamond Street that overwhelms the borough’s collection system, floods over Diamond Station Road onto his property and tears up his yard, driveway and a retaining wall.
Schrout said he has talked to the borough engineer, West Earl Township and the state about the problem. He said he’s been told it is Akron’s water and therefore Akron’s problem.
Williamson told Schrout that the borough was well aware of the problem, had already discussed it with the borough engineer and had received an estimate of $25,500 to cover the cost of installing storm boxes and some additional pipe. He said they hope to have the work done before the end of the year.
Gehman moved to have Borough Manager Sue Davidson work with the engineer to prepare a bid document for the project. The motion was passed.
In his report to council, Mayor John McBeth said he received a number of negative comments after the publication of an article in The Ephrata Review about Gate House. Gate House is a non-profit organization that offers community-based drug and alcohol treatment recovery programs, with one facility in Lititz for men, and another for women in Mountville.
In order for Gate House to locate in Akron, a change to the R1 provisions of the borough’s zoning ordinance would have been required. At a special meeting at the Akron Fire Hall, about 100 residents expressed vigorous opposition to a Gate House presence in Akron. At the end of that meeting, council voted to not proceed with the work that would have been required for a zoning change.
At the Oct. 9 meeting, McBeth said he wanted to make it clear that he felt the primary reason council declined to move forward with the Gate House request was that they wanted to maintain the integrity of the borough’s zoning ordinance.
Jim Summers, executive director of the Ephrata Recreation Center, was at the meeting to talk about the Rec’s summer program. In all, there were 1,500 participants in this year’s program, with 195 registrants from Akron. Programs are free to participants. Some of the new programs this year were a cooking camp, girls volleyball camp and a sewing camp. Summers said he was skeptical at first about the sewing camp idea, but that it had good participation.
The number of Akron participants has remained fairly steady since 2015, when there were 192 registrants, and last year, when there were 190. Summers asked council for a contribution of $6,240 to help pay for the program. He said in the past they used a percentage formula to figure out how much to ask from each municipality, but now they do it based simply on the number of participants.
Chief of Police Tom Zell said that in response to a number of complaints, he stationed an officer at the intersection of Route 272 and Main Street on a weekday morning from 8:15 until 9:15. He said they wanted to see how many people ran the red light. Nobody did.
Zell also said that school bus drivers had reported visibility issues when attempting to pull out of the Akron Elementary driveway onto South 11th Street. Cars parked near the bus exit made it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic. Zell said the borough’s public works staff had painted the curb line yellow to prevent cars from parking there, and that has helped a lot.
Earl Shirk, chairman of the personnel and public safety committee, reported that negotiations to reach a labor agreement with the borough police force were moving along smoothly.
Nathan Imhoff, chairman of the parks and water committee, said the crumbling steps leading from Main Street into the Broad Street playground have been removed and that concrete for the new steps had already been poured. Handrails were due to be installed in the near future.
Imhoff also introduced borough ordinance 0089, which prohibits the use of tobacco and vaping products in borough parks. Council voted to enact the ordinance.
At the end of the meeting, under new business, Imhoff moved to advertise a public hearing to consider raising the salary for the borough mayor to $750. When Williamson called for a vote, Imhoff, Monica Hersh and he voted to advertise the public hearing. Gehman and Murray voted against the measure. Two councilmen, Keith Landis and Earl Shirk, were absent when the vote was taken.
