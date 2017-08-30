- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
Dori takes the crown
Lancaster County has had its share of star athletes over the years.
There was Wally Walker, of Penn Manor, who played for years in the NBA. And Tom Herr, from Hempfield, who played Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies and Dan Kreider, of Manheim Central, who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers to name just a few. Now another name can be added to that list. Dori.
Yes, Dori.
Dori is a 13-year-old American Cocker Spaniel from the Ephrata area, who in 2016, captured the overall crown for the Veterans class with a record 8,050 points.
Dori is handled by Kim Malmer, who owns Rocky Creek Dog Agility outside of Ephrata.
Malmer began her career as a trainer/handler in 2003 and has gone on to become a trainer and judge, as well as owner of her own facility.
“Essentially, this has taken over my life,” said Malmer with a smile.
As exhausting as the training and work for the canines is, it’s just as strenuous for the handlers.
“I don’t train the dogs,” Malmer said, “I actually train the handlers.”
Dori is Malmer’s fourth dog trained to compete.
“In 2004, I decided I wanted an American Cocker Spaniel,” Malmer said. “So I traveled out near Pittsburgh and went to a breeder who had a couple litters. I really wanted a black and tan and there were several. Of course, they’re very cute and I had a difficult time deciding which dog, so my son ran across the yard and called the dogs and Dori was the first to make it to him.”
Once back home in Ephrata, Malmer began training Dori at her own facility. When Dori was ready to compete, Malmer would travel all over the Eastern part of the country to show her ability.
“If I wanted to travel about two hours from home, I could compete about 48 weekends a year,” said Malmer.
Malmer explained how a competition works.
“The organization that I compete with the most is CPE, which stands for Canine Performance Events, which is based in Michigan,” she said. “During a competition a dog may make five runs and, at the event, there could be as many as 400 runs. Each run could cost around $15.”
Dori competes as a “veteran” dog. This means they get to jump 4 inches lower than a regular dog, but they are ranked with the dogs jumping higher and they get the same time, with no other changes to the rules. A dog can compete as a veteran once they hit 6 years of age.
In 2016, Dori competed as a veteran and finished first with the most points ever accumulated to capture the crown and take her place in Lancaster County sports history.
About TOM ARNOLD
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Fresh Flavors for the Fall at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant
There is no better way to savor the last days...
-
Peace in their time
Adamstown Powwow brings surprising circle of acceptance to local Vietnam...
-
Interest high, but revenues sinking for Denver pool
Issues centering on the troubled finances at the Denver Community...
-
Raising the bar…
New Denver Elementary playground, high school library upgrades highlight first...
-
EASD students return
Though many not yet compliant with new vaccination rules Ephrata...
- Posted August 30, 2017
- 1
-
Township working on ordinances for pollution, building height limits
Grass clippings and fallen tree branches can be more than...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Fresh Flavors for the Fall at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant
There is no better way to savor the last...
-
Peace in their time
Adamstown Powwow brings surprising circle of acceptance to local...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Cypher says:
-
Sharon Hartwell says:
-
Sharon says: