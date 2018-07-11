- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
DOVE Westgate begins expansion
DOVE Westgate Church in Ephrata is preparing to undergo a drastic building expansion project.
This new expansion will focus primarily on the west wing and back portion of the building. The east wing of the church, currently housing church offices, was redone in 2001.
It is a project that the congregation has hoped to see come to fruition for decades. The church initially began meeting in 1980 in Abundant Living Ministries’ remodeled barn. In 1987, they relocated to their current site at 1755 W. Main St., Ephrata, where a strip mall stood. The church rented the back warehouse to use as a meeting area.
As tenants moved their stores out of the strip mall over the years, the church rented the vacated spaces for more room, and eventually, when the last tenant moved, they purchased the building and began Phase One of remodeling &tstr; a new office and children’s ministry area. That portion was completed in 2001.
The time is now ripe for Phase Two, shared Senior Pastor Deryl Hurst. The new phase of expansion will include demolition to a portion of the building and a completely new auditorium, gym, youth area, cafe and lobby, kitchen, multi-purpose room (called The Cove), and outdoor patio.
The church held a ground-breaking ceremony on June 3 and Hurst said he hopes to have the construction crew on-site within the next few weeks. Speedwell Construction in Manheim will complete the renovations.
Hurst shared that the expectation is for the first part of the renovations &tstr; the new auditorium area &tstr; to take 10 months. The second part — the gym, kitchen, and youth area — will take four months.
The cost of the entire project will be $7.3 million. In order to raise the amount, the church has tapped into the savings that have been set aside over the years for the building project. They have also held fundraisers and utilized money donated from the congregation to finance the building project.
“The congregation has been very supportive,” said Hurst. “They are excited… As a church we’ve been wanting to do this since the ‘80s but God redirected our steps.”
One of the main motivations for this renovation is the church’s desire to grow and expand. Currently, the congregation has 600 members, and the new auditorium will have 930 seats. As new developments are erected in the surrounding area, the church hopes to take in more attendees while maintaining one service time.
Ultimately, DOVE Westgate desires to see the new building used seven days a week by the community.
“We want to provide opportunities for the community to use the building,” said Hurst. He referenced the multi-purpose room and gym and their versatility for sports leagues, receptions, meetings, parties, or other events.
The DOVE Westgate congregation isn’t just planning for their own expansion, however. As DOVE Westgate belongs to DOVE International &tstr; a global network of like-minded churches &tstr; they hope to sponsor a sister church in Brazil by utilizing five percent of their own savings and funds raised for their project to build the Brazilian congregation a church building. Currently, that church does not have a building to meet in. Hurst shared that his hope is to see them obtain a church building of their own.
For more information about the expansion and DOVE Westgate Church, visit kingdomexpansion.org.
About Aubree FahringerSocial media editor and staff writer for Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express.
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street, opened...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting July...
-
Chryslers remain hot heading into playoffs
Go 3-0 vs. Maryland teams The defending State Champion Ephrata...
-
Santa’s arrival altered; no more ENB roof ‘landings’
Santa won’t be “flying” his reindeer-driven sleigh into...
-
DOVE Westgate begins expansion
DOVE Westgate Church in Ephrata is preparing to undergo a...
-
Ephrata U-12 season comes to a close
For the third straight year, the Ephrata U-12 baseball team...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street,...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Susan E Rollman says:
-
Maeda E Krizmencic says:
-
Upton says: