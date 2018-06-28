Downtown was hop’in!

Annual Brewfest draws biggest crowd to date

(Photos by Missi Mortimer)

The third annual Ephrata Brewfest dodged rain before and after the festivities and had what appeared to be its most successful event yet.

Held at the Whistle Stop Plaza, and in the parking areas behind the train station, the event featured a taste of local breweries, food and live music.

With a reported 600 tickets sold, thousands raised for its sponsors, and good fortune with the weather, the third time was definitely a charm.

The new breweries to the Plaza this year were Saucony Creek, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Mount Gretna Craft Brewery and Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.

Many old favorites were back as well, including St. Boniface, Cox Brewing Company, Mad Chef Craft Brewing, Snitz Creek Brewery, Moo-Duck Brewery, Union Barrel Works, Lancaster Brewing Co., Stoudts Brewing Company, Black Forest Brewery, Boneshire Brew Works, Lancaster Homebrew and Renewal Kombucha.

Bountiful Feast and Pork U BBQ sold comfort food during the event.

Andy Mowatt’s Steely Jam, a music group from Lancaster, provided the music throughout the afternoon.

All proceeds from this very successful day benefited the Ephrata Public Library, Downtown Ephrata Inc., and the Ephrata Rec Center.