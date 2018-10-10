- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Duo to entertain at Halloween party
A Halloween party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the American Legion ballroom, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata.
Entertainment will be provided by the Den and Terry Duo. Den and Terry are both veteran entertainers, each having more than 30 years of experience on the stage. They toured together for many years as part of the nationally-known recording group, The Younger Brothers Band. Presenting a wide repertoire of music from all genres; oldies, classic rock, soul, pop, country and gospel, Den and Terry cover the music scene from the 50s and 60s to the sounds of today.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Legion. They cost $15 at the door. Costumes are optional; there will be prizes.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be hosting...
-
Duo to entertain at Halloween party
A Halloween party will be held on Saturday, Oct....
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical “Hedwig...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night, the...
-
Griddled with memories
Longtime owners of The Pancake Farm to close iconic business...
-
Fall Foliage Ride is Oct. 21
The Lititz Legion Riders from Post 56 will be...
-
Duo to entertain at Halloween party
A Halloween party will be held on Saturday,...
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: