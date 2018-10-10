Home   >   News   >   Duo to entertain at Halloween party

A Halloween party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the American Legion ballroom, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Entertainment will be provided by the Den and Terry Duo. Den and Terry are both veteran entertainers, each having more than 30 years of experience on the stage. They toured together for many years as part of the nationally-known recording group, The Younger Brothers Band. Presenting a wide repertoire of music from all genres; oldies, classic rock, soul, pop, country and gospel, Den and Terry cover the music scene from the 50s and 60s to the sounds of today.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Legion. They cost $15 at the door. Costumes are optional; there will be prizes.

