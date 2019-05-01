EAEF to host 2nd annual Backyard Throwdown

The Ephrata Area Education Foundation (EAEF) will host the 2nd annual Backyard Throwdown on Saturday, May 4, at the Ephrata Elks Lodge.

The event will begin at noon with a smoked meat competition, featuring six local competitors: Ed Benedict, Phil Hess, Tim Muckle, Neil Ellis III, Adrian Shelley, Josh Watterson; and last year’s champion, Elliot Pfautz. The smoked meat competition will feature pulled pork.

Tickets are $25 and will include a meat sample from each competitor, a complimentary beverage, and sides. The ticket is also a voter card, so guests will help to determine the winner.

This year, a complimentary child’s meal will be provided with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets are limited for the competition and are available for purchase at EphrataThrowdown.com.

Something new this year will be the addition of local celebrity judges whose votes will weigh in at 50 percent of the popular vote. Our celebrity judges include Matt Barcaro (WGAL), Brandon Bartholomew, Andy Fasnacht, Kenny Lockhart, Chris McKim, and Pete Sheppard.

The cornhole tournament will begin at 2 p.m. The entry fee is $60 per team and includes two complimentary beverages, one per player. A discounted ticket for the smoked meat competition and cornhole tournament entry is available for $100 per team. Joe Harsh, director at the ACL Keystone State Cornhole Association and owner of Harsh Board Crafters, will be running the cornhole event.

The Elks Lodge has graciously donated their space for this event, so the proceeds from any adult beverage purchased will benefit the Elks. The foundation would like to show our appreciation to Key-Aid Ace Hardware for being this year’s event sponsor. In addition, each of the smoked meat competitors is sponsored by a local business. We would like to say “thank you” to Eby Exteriors; Ames Construction; Manning Materials; Cloister Cabinetry; Jansen M. Honberger, Attorney at Law; and Pennsy Supply, Inc.

During the event, there will be raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds from this event will benefit the EAEF.

To learn more, or to become a cornhole tournament sponsor, call 717-721-1598 or email Ann Marie Haus at annmarie_haus@easdpa.org. More information can also be found at ephrataeducationfoundation.org.

Submitted by the Ephrata Area Education Foundation.