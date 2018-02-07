We’re sure few out there need to be told that Philadelphia Eagles fever has completely gripped the area since the men in green won their first Super Bowl Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Earlier this week, we had asked our readers to send in great photos and stories of these loyal fans celebrating a win for the ages. Fans, clearly still in celebration mode, responded slowly at first but by Tuesday night, we were overwhelmed by the submissions.

Additionally, we are still cranking through some local features and hope to even more response after Thursday’s epic parade in Philadelphia.

Finally, the editor is so overwhelmed with emotion from this first in a lifetime win, he couldn’t even get his words together by deadline.

What does all this mean?

It means that we will have what will amount to a special “Eagles Championship” edition next week.

This also means there’s still time to send us your celebration photos, parade photos or anything else related to your favorite Birds!

Send any Philadelphia Eagle-related photos and stories to truth.eph@Lnpnews.com or afasnacht.eph@Lnpnews.com.

E-A-G-L-E-S…..EAGLES!