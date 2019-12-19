Eagles muscle past Vikings

Griffin scores career-high 25 points in 55-38 win

After two-straight losses, Cocalico played a little old-school basketball Monday night at home vs. Northern Lebanon in a Section Three-Four crossover game.

Normally a team that relies heavily on the three-point shot, the Eagles instead took advantage of their distinct height advantage by punching it inside to 6-4 senior Trey Griffin and even 6-5 sophomore Augie Gerhart.

The former, in particular, delivered in a big way.

Griffin scored a career-high 25 points and pulled down a team-high 11 boards to lead a second-half comeback and will the Eagles to an eventual 55-38 victory over the Vikings. Griffin, who was four inches taller than any of the Vikings who defended him on this night, made eight field goals and was 8-for-12 from the line as he imposed his will and helped the Eagles snap their two-game skid.

“I’m the biggest guy out there and I don’t want to be soft,” Griffin said following the win. “I didn’t think there was anyone that could really stop me. And my teammates recognized that so they just kept trying to feed me the ball.”

“Trey was getting every rebound, scoring inside and was getting fouled,” Cocalico Coach Seth Sigman added. “He’s just such an impact player and there is nothing you can do with him…he’s just a load in there.”

The win evened Cocalico’s Section Three mark at 1-1 and pushed their overall record to 3-2 heading into Wednesday’s tough road game at Lancaster Catholic. Northern Lebanon dropped to 0-2 Section Four (1-4 overall).

“We did exactly what we needed to do,” Sigman said. “You can’t start 0-and-whatever in the league. It’s pretty much exactly what happened to us last year. We lost to Penn Manor, lost to Elco and we also lost to Northern Lebanon up there. So I mean, our guys didn’t forget that. It was a big win for us.”

It certainly wasn’t easy, particularly in the early going when the Vikings jumped out early.

With Cocalico struggling at the offensive end– they shot 8-for-18 from the field in the first half– the Vikings’ Alex Folmer got hot early, scoring five points in the first three minutes. He and Peyton Wolfe nailed back-to-back threes midway through the quarter to give NL a 10-4 lead.

But a pair of free throws by Ronald Zahm and a turn-around buzzer beater by Trey Rios cut the Viking lead to just 10-8 after one.

Griffin then started to get on track in the second quarter, scoring three buckets for six points. However, the Eagles had only two other field goals, one by Brycen Flinton and the other by leading scorer Carter Nuneville, who was held to just those two points through 16 minutes of play.

NL, meanwhile hit two more threes in the period, again by Wolfe and Folmer, to maintain a 22-18 half-time lead.

“In the first half, it didn’t look like we were really awake,” Sigman said. “It kind of looked like we were sleep walking through things. And they did a good job taking Carter away and I think he lost his aggressiveness for a while.”

Everything changed, Griffin said, thanks to Sigman re-enforcing the point to push the ball inside.

“That was our goal,” Griffin said. “Coach knew that we were going to have a size advantage down low, so we went over one of our plays for big men and we just kept using that. At half-time he kept telling us the three ball is not falling so keep trying to pound it inside.”

After Gerhart posted up for a bucket, Griffin hit two free throws before converting another bucket from the paint midway through the third period to cut the NL lead to 26-24. Griffin then gave his team its first lead of the night on Cocalico’s next trip, nailing a three from the top of the key.

He added two more free throws on the Eagles’ next possession, then after Ethan Borcky nailed a trey at the other end to tie it, Nuneville hit back-to-back three-pointers to open up a 35-29 lead.

Carrying a 37-30 lead into the fourth, the Eagles then sprinted out of the gates and put the Vikings away for good.

Griffin scored eight points during the 13-3 run which upped the Eagle lead to 50-33 with 4:46 to go. The Vikings could get no closer as the Eagles held on for the big victory.

“Every game is important,” Sigman said. “We found that out last year when it came down to our last game. If we won we go to districts, if we lose we go home, so every game is important.

Hopefully we can build some momentum moving forward. At least we played well in the second half. It was nice to see them execute some of the things we talked about at half-time, and we cleaned up some things defensively as far as finding shooters a little bit better. So yeah, we were able to stretch it out a little bit.”

In addition to Griffin, Nuneville also reached double figures with 10 points. Folmer had 13 points in the Vikings’ loss.

This past Friday on the road in the league opener at Elco, the Raiders out-scored Cocalico in every quarter to earn an impressive 60-41 victory over the Eagles.

Nuneville was the lone Eagle to reach double figures as he finished with 18 in the loss.

Elco’s Asher Kemble led all scorers with a game-high 25 points.

Finally, last Wednesday at home vs. Penn Manor, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in a 58-51 setback at the hands of the Comets.

Cocalico led 30-25 at the half before the Comets went on an 18-9 third-quarter run to grab the lead for good.

Ethan Hine scored 18 points and Tim Hermansen added 15 for Penn Manor. Nuneville scored 17 points to pace the Eagles while Trey Rios chipped in with 14 in the loss.

Up next, after Wednesday’s clash with Lancaster Catholic, the Eagles host Octorara Friday night.