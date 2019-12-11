EASD discusses sleep studies, possible new school start times here

Ephrata Area School District administrators presented a community information session this week explaining the science of sleep and how new start times to the school day might be beneficial to adolescents and teens.

If the school district decides to push back start times for older students, they would be the first school district in Lancaster County to do so, even though a number of school districts throughout the country have already done so.

That decision, if approved by the school board, would go into effect during the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Troop acted as moderator, speaking to the approximately 200 people who attended the session, held in the middle school auditorium Monday evening.

“Some of you may already have your minds made up, but let’s approach this with an open mind,” Troop said. “We believe it’s our responsibility to improve the entire educational program for our kids…as our mission statement says, we want to help them to reach their full potential and what research is saying is that there is a misalignment (with sleep and early start times) and we want to help align what our students need to be successful. There are no hidden agendas.”

A parent survey generated by the school months ago asked parents for their input and invited them to share what questions they had. The survey received a lot of participation, Troop said.

“We do not have a proposed schedule to share with you tonight,” Troop said. “We still have a lot of logistics to work out and we realize many things will be impacted by a change, so we’re not rushing into this.”

In wanting to change to a later start time, the district is in good company; medical associations recommending that middle and high school students start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m. include the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Psychological Association, the National Educational Association, and the National Parent Teacher Association.

The Ephrata district has been working with WellSpan/Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan/Philhaven medical professionals to determine if a later beginning to the school day would be beneficial to older students.

Sleep research is overwhelmingly on the side favoring a later start.

But logistics may get in the way.

Changing bus schedules, a longer school day in the afternoon, possibly less time for extracurricular activities, interference with sports schedules, and bringing elementary-aged children to school earlier in the morning all entered into the discussion Monday evening.

Some teen students view the change as being in school more of the day, even though the actual hours would remain the same.

Other students worried about their after-school jobs if they came in late.

Parents listened until the end of the meeting, when a number aired their concerns.

“It appears you’ll be wanting a decision by February,” said one parent. “How are you going to fine-tune all the logistics in 60 days?”

She also asked how the school district was going to track how many hours of sleep each student was getting.

Several parents complained of the amount of homework given to their teens, and at least one parent said her children were doing homework for three hours a night.

Another mom told Troop that her daughter is tired most of the time and suffers from increased anxiety, in part, because of all the homework she is given.

One parent voiced concern over elementary-aged children having to get up earlier to go to school if the bus schedules are changed to accommodate later start times for the older students.

Regarding issues of too much homework, Troop said that is being looked into by having a conversation with teachers in order to make homework “less burdensome.”

Medical professionals addressing the audience were Dr. Lydia Hackenberg of WellSpan/Philhaven and Dr. Meera Raganathan with the WellSpan Sleep Center of WellSpan/Ephrata Community Health.

Dr. Richard Hornberger, assistant superintendent of secondary education and Jennifer Weiser, Language Arts Department Supervisor and Ephrata High School teacher also explained why a later start time could help students.

Sleep is considered “the universal healthcare provider,” said Dr. Hackenberg.

Adolescent sleep is different from the sleep their younger selves enjoyed, Hackenberg said, explaining that adolescents find it difficult to fall asleep before 11 p.m. due to a phase delay that delays melatonin secretion (which induces sleepiness) until 10:30 or 11 p.m.

“Inability to fall asleep is not a form of rebellion,” Hackenberg said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that teens need eight to ten hours of sleep each night, but most teens get less than seven hours per night, she said.

Studies show that seven out of 10 adolescents get seven hours or less of sleep per night.

“This matters to me, because this is bankrupting the sleep of a teenager,” said Hackenberg, whose practice specializes in adolescents. “This sleep deprivation could make all the difference in the tipping point between psychological wellness and a lifetime of psychiatric illness.”

Receiving several nights of less than 6.5 hours of sleep can have dire outcomes, including increased risk of substance abuse, increased anger and anxiety, increase in risk taking and impulse behavior, inability to focus, and even increased risk of traffic accidents.

Sleep disruption contributes to reduced concentration, reduced empathy for others, less socialization, and poor decision making, Hackenberg said.

Dr. Raganathan directs the WellSpan/Ephrata sleep lab.

“Sleep is essential; it is not a luxury,” Raganathan said. “It is essential for health, well-being, and daytime functioning.”

Adolescents need 8.5 to 9.25 hours of sleep, she said.

In the first stages of sleep, growth hormone is released, there is brain recovery, and executive functioning, Raganathan said.

“The brain is cleansing itself to be able to take on more information the next day,” Raganathan said. “Later, comes memory consolidation and learning, when what we learn sticks in our brain.”

Sleep deprivation can deprive students of being successful later in life, Raganathan said.

All hormones in the body change during puberty, Raganathan said, and melatonin is no exception.

“This is the biology behind why we recommend a delayed school start time,” Raganathan said. “You wake up your teen, ask them to drive to school, sit through their first class period and do all this while their brain is basically asleep. This is very important.”

Getting enough sleep comes with some very real benefits, Raganathan said, including a study that shows adolescents who have more sleep time can experience up to a 20 percent learning advantage.

The school district had handouts for all visitors that detailed the hazards of not enough sleep as well as the benefits of getting the recommended number of hours of sleep.

“Changing start times is not coddling students, but is setting them up for success in life,” Raganathan said.

Studies show benefits that include better academic outcomes, better attendance rates, higher graduation rates, less depression, less caffeine use, improved athletic performance and fewer car crashes.

The early start time of many schools is not the only thing standing in the way of a good night’s sleep for teens.

Overburdened schedules and extracurricular activities, too much time with electronic devices, especially later in the evening, and even caffeine can be part of the problem.

“This (later start time) is not going to fix everything but it could contribute to the well-being of the kids,” Troop said.

Dr. Hornberger said Ephrata’s sleep survey was answered by 1,096 students in grades seven through 12.

Of those students, 80.5 percent said they were getting less than the recommended amount of sleep per night.

Close to a quarter of the students said they take a nap after school and a full 94 percent said they feel tired during the school day.

“We wanted to get their voice,” Hornberger said. “We know there are other issues, but we want to make decisions in our district to try and help our students. A later start time will help them physically, mentally, and academically.”

Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.