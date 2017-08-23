- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
East Cocalico gives UGI conditional OK for development
UGI Utilities plans to construct a new corporate headquarters in East Cocalico Township, with ground-breaking a few weeks away.
The 98,000-square-foot structure, estimated to cost more than $20 million, will be built on a 32.7 acres of farmland located on the north side of Colonel Howard Boulevard, the west side of Route 222, the south side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the east side of Pepperidge Boulevard.
“This has been a project a little bit long in the making,” said Joseph Swope, communications manager at UGI.
The underdeveloped site is currently being farmed.
“We recognize the need for growth,” said Swope. “We’re one of the largest gas companies in Pennsylvania and this is the perfect location for our headquarters because we cover 45 counties and it gives us tremendous access to a significant part of our service territory.”
It was a collaborative meeting Aug. 17 at East Cocalico. The supervisors, their engineer and solicitor, along with representatives from BL Companies, UGI, and an attorney from Harrisburg discussed utility details, a signal permit approval needed by PennDOT, possible wetland encroachments and environmental clearances, storm water plans, and other major details yet to be ironed out.
“It’s a challenging lot to develop, there’s a lot of parts and factors,” said Swope. “All the utilities have to come in and traffic lights be put up. Go back and forth to find the best way to go forward in the process.”
Supervisor Chairman Douglas Mackley responded to Mark Herb, partner with BL Companies, after Herb’s comment: “We relocated our pole to be in a pork chop island.”
“So now we’ll have traffic going around this thing, is that correct? It’s in a turning lane, affecting two or three sides?” asked Mackley.
Scott Russell, township manager, said the pole is “very close” to the intersection.
“It’s a difficult pole to readjust,” said Russell. “It can’t be too close to the intersection, but can’t be pulled back because of no slack in the wires.”
“I look around at developments all over the place and nobody has poles sticking out of the ground, nobody,” said Mackley.
“This request is coming after our budget is set and there’s just no room, it’s a very, very expensive endeavor,” said David Stahovich, senior operations manager at UGI.
Russell wished discussion could have been started earlier.
“We’re not trying to be difficult,” said Russell. “We’re at a point now where we’re trying to break ground in three weeks.”
“We know it’s an expense,” said Mackley. “There is no way I want to see a pole in a pork chop — there’s no way, there is no way.
“I drive all over and I don’t remember the last time I saw an above-ground pole in a development, shopping center or anything, nothing, they’re all buried. We were all under the impression that it would be underground.”
“You’ve reached the point in your project where your expenses are exceeding your budget,” said Stahovich.
“I feel like I’ve been backed into a corner, and the only thing I can do is come out swingin’,” said Mackley. “It’s three weeks away and that stuff wasn’t communicated.”
A motion was made to conditionally approve the UGI plans last revised on July 2, noting 15 outstanding items to the satisfaction of the township. The motion passed 3-0.
The site might have recreational amenities and a walking trail for UGI’s employees.
Russell asked if UGI would be willing to open the trail to the public.
Resident Jeff Mitchell agreed with Mackley.
“I find it a little obscene that Ms. Leach (attorney with Mette, Evans & Woodside) and Mr. Stahovich come in and whine about the cost of running utilities after receiving three to four million dollars.”
After the UGI and BL representatives departed, supervisors and audience members sparred over issues with the Reamstown Pool which is owned by the municipality.
“If the pool is your responsibility, what do you need a pool manager for: isn’t that a repetitive position? Isn’t that redundant?” asked Romao Carrasco.
Supervisor Alan Fry, who oversees pool operations, responded that the manager needs a chemical certification to operate the pool.
Arguing ensued. Then the conversation turned to the sanitation of the snack bar.
“When these (inspection) guys come in, they’ll find something wrong with the snack bar,” said Mackley. “It’s like OSHA coming in. They will find something wrong, if they have to lie about it, they’ll make something up.”
Mackley refrained from making a personal attack.
“You need safe certification to know the procedures of the snack bar,” said Fry.
Mitchell said he was in disbelief that four violations could happen at the snack bar.
“It made the board and it made East Cocalico look bad,” said Carrasco.
“What I would recommend, Alan, you might want to proactively think about looking at the contract you had with your subcontractors and put a legally binding contract in place that when events such as those might occur, you have full authority at that time to shut the operation down and immediately remedy the situation and put fees in place, fines in place,” said Carrasco.
Mackley turned the conversation to what Carrasco might have done.
“The conversation is not about me, the conversation is about the pool,” said Carrasco.
“I’m an avid reader of the restaurant section, I look through it frequently and have been doing it for many years,” said Mitchell. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen four visits to the same eatery in a two-month period.”
The next supervisors’ meeting will be held in the Smokestown Fire Company at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
