East Cocalico seeks “build” volunteers

By on March 16, 2018

A “park community build” group of residents has begun to design a state-of-the-art public park in the Stoney Pointe Development, located off Church Street in Reamstown.
Under the auspices of the Recreation Board, and with the blessing of the township supervisors, who’ve discussed and planned for this project, a “community build” group of about 20 residents has formed.
Four core groups have been formed: 1) Design; 2) Fundraising; 3) Construction and 4) Public relations.
“Ideally we’d like to have at least 30 people involved in our core groups,” Scott Russell, township manager, reported at a previous supervisor’s meeting. “We’re still very much in the recruitment phase.”
Russell said the “community build” process for the park is a grass roots process. It begins with what the park will look like and ends with the official opening and ribbon cutting.
The township has budgeted money in 2018 for hiring a Community Design Build consultant to help facilitate the process.
It is anticipated that the consultant will involve children in an opportunity to have input into designing the youth playground portion of the park.
The park design will include all age groups. There could be pavilions, a health/fitness trail, open play area, climbing wall and other amenities.
Residents interested in assisting with this new park or simply learning more about the process and what’s planned should attend the Recreation Board meeting in the municipal building (100 Hill Road) on Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
For other questions or to volunteer for a specific core group, call the township at 717-336-1720 or email the manager at: manager@eastcocalicotownship.com.

