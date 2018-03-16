- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
East Cocalico seeks “build” volunteers
A “park community build” group of residents has begun to design a state-of-the-art public park in the Stoney Pointe Development, located off Church Street in Reamstown.
Under the auspices of the Recreation Board, and with the blessing of the township supervisors, who’ve discussed and planned for this project, a “community build” group of about 20 residents has formed.
Four core groups have been formed: 1) Design; 2) Fundraising; 3) Construction and 4) Public relations.
“Ideally we’d like to have at least 30 people involved in our core groups,” Scott Russell, township manager, reported at a previous supervisor’s meeting. “We’re still very much in the recruitment phase.”
Russell said the “community build” process for the park is a grass roots process. It begins with what the park will look like and ends with the official opening and ribbon cutting.
The township has budgeted money in 2018 for hiring a Community Design Build consultant to help facilitate the process.
It is anticipated that the consultant will involve children in an opportunity to have input into designing the youth playground portion of the park.
The park design will include all age groups. There could be pavilions, a health/fitness trail, open play area, climbing wall and other amenities.
Residents interested in assisting with this new park or simply learning more about the process and what’s planned should attend the Recreation Board meeting in the municipal building (100 Hill Road) on Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
For other questions or to volunteer for a specific core group, call the township at 717-336-1720 or email the manager at: manager@eastcocalicotownship.com.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
East Cocalico seeks “build” volunteers
A “park community build” group of residents has begun to...
- Posted March 16, 2018
- 0
-
For Vision Care, Rely on Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
- Posted March 15, 2018
- 0
-
Keeping up to speed: Local law enforcement officials want radar for speed enforcement
In the U.S., only one of the 50 states does...
-
Carol Stark tribute nets nearly two million views in first day
Speaking on camera in Ephrata, Mike Rowe points to a...
-
WellSpan contributes to Ephrata’s safety initiatives
While everyone knows crime doesn’t pay, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital’s...
-
Tough weekend in Hershey for Cocalico
Eagle trio comes away without a medal at State Tournament...
-
Adamstown plans to spruce up town
It may not be a prowler, but it can be...
-
East Cocalico seeks “build” volunteers
A “park community build” group of residents has begun...
- March 16, 2018
- 0
-
For Vision Care, Rely on Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
- March 15, 2018
- 0
-
Keeping up to speed: Local law enforcement officials want radar for speed enforcement
In the U.S., only one of the 50 states...
- March 14, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Mark Rabold says:
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-