Egg hunts planned this Saturday

Several Easter egg hunts been announced in the Ephrata Review coverage area for the weekend ahead. They include:

Ephrata Lions Club

The Ephrata Lions Club extends an invite to their Easter Egg Hunt, on March 31, at 10 a.m., held at Tom Grater Community Park in Ephrata.

Ages one through 12 are welcome to participate and there will be prizes awarded in each age group.

For more information, call Michele Cisney at 717-201-9550.

Akron Lions Club

The Akron Lions Club will once again hold its traditional hunt in Loyd Roland Park on Saturday, March 31 starting at 1 p.m.

Participants are broken into age groups up to sixth grade, and all will receive a chocolate bunny. Everyone should gather at the park’s large pavilion.

Swamp Lutheran

Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, will host an Easter egg hunt for children from the Cocalico area March 31 at 10 a.m.

Activities will include the egg hunt, crafts, and snack. Children between the age of two and 12 are invited. To learn more, call 717-336-2849.

Community event

Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Salem Lutheran Church, and the Lincoln Fire Company will co-host a community Easter egg hunt at 1356 Apple St., Ephrata, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 31.

All kids 10 and under and welcome; prizes will be awarded in each age group. Sandwiches will be sold. The Lincoln Fire Truck will be on-hand as well. The event will be held rain or shine.

To learn more, call 717-733-4571.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club

The annual Easter egg hunts hosted by the Baron Stiegel Lions Club of Clay and Elizabeth Townships are set for Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m., at the Mt. Airy Picnic Grove and the Brickerville Picnic Grove.

Children ages one through 12 are invited to participate. Prizes include gift certificates, free ice cream cones, and large chocolate bunnies. All participants will received a small chocolate bunny and a Lions coloring book, courtesy of the baron Stiegel Lions Club and local sponsors Brickerville House and Udder Choice restaurants.

The hunts will be held rain or shine. To learn more, call Lion Charles Ackley at 717-733-7124.