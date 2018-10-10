- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
EHS grad walks across country to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Kevin Fern has walked in the sweltering temperatures of the Mojave Desert, through torrential downpours in West Virginia, and desolate places where it was just him and the hard pavement under his aching feet.
There were many times he wanted to quit.
But Fern’s inspiration came from the people he met on his journey walking across the country, people who told their stories of cancer, and it kept him and his IV pole trucking across the country to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the camps for kids who are diagnosed.
“The IV pole is personal,” laments Fern, a cancer survivor who walks with the pole not for medical purposes, but for awareness. “The pole was obviously a connection to sickness. Walking across America pushing an IV pole was not only about my burden of cancer, but something I knew would get some attention for the cause. People have walked across America. People have ridden bikes across America. But no one to my knowledge has ever pushed an IV pole. And I’ll tell you it’s an absolute baby-sitting burden, pushing this pole.”
The IV pole is a testament to the struggles of cancer and the painful drops of chemotherapy. It’s a personal and fierce reminder of the disease and Fern wants people along his journey to know that he understands, and he is a voice to help raise awareness and donations to fund child cancer camps that meant so much to him as a kid, and even as an adult.
During his senior at Ephrata High School in 1985, Fern was diagnosed with cancer, followed by a relapse in 1987.
“I started to get really sick,” he explains of his diagnosis of stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “And that’s when everything turned upside down.”
He was treated aggressively with a toxic and painful chemotherapy known as the red devil. First it was pushed into his veins and then Fern began receiving drips from an IV pole that he had to push back and forth to the restroom as the chemotherapy ran through his body and made him violently ill.
“It would take two to three hours from the drip in the IV pole,” says Fern. “I didn’t last long, I’d get in there in the morning and minutes later, throw up. I’d have to drag that IV pole into the bathroom. It was just a mess.”
After treatment and graduation, Fern spent time at Camp Can Do in Dauphin County, a camp dedicated to kids with cancer. His time there was memorable and impactful, and he never forgot about the dedication and devotion of other campers and counselors.
Fern spent some time in Lititz, then moved to Phoenix, AZ, met his wife, Carol, and the two of them settled in Redondo Beach in 2004, leaving the cancer behind him. But he always felt a connection to Camp Can Do and the influence it had on him.
“When I moved to California, I decided that I needed to reconnect with “my club” — the cancer club — not one we asked to be in, but one that we are part of. I wanted to give back since I had been away from it for so long. I became a counselor at Camp Okizu in Northern California outside of Sacramento, outside the foot hills of Sierra Mountains, a beautiful place.”
There Fern met many inspiring children, including Ben Underwood, one of the first children to master echo location after losing both eyes at the age of three due to cancer. Underwood was able to ride bike, skateboard and walk in the woods without any help. He was an inspiration to everyone and a life-changer for Fern. After a battle with brain cancer, Underwood passed away in 2009.
Fern slowly began toying with the idea to walk across the country. More motivation struck after he celebrated his 50th birthday and 30 years of being cancer free.
A walker by nature, Fern completed the Camino de Santiago in 2013, a 600-mile pilgrimage from France to Spain. As he explained it, God blessed him with good feet. Some people like to golf, he likes to walk long distances. But across the entire country?
“You have to have some level of craziness to do something like this!” laughs Fern. “You could find a million excuses of why not to,” he continues. “Job, work, physically can’t do it. That’s easy finding excuses of why not. That’s life. I think cancer changed me. I don’t think why not, I think how. That’s how I live my life.”
After getting his wife on board, the couple bought an RV and mapped their journey. They left Manhattan Beach Pier in California on March 25 and will arrive at the Children’s Hospital in Boston on Nov. 9, covering about 4,000 miles, walking nine hours a day, sometimes through challenging weather.
Fern shares stories of people he met on his journey, about a stout and strong grandfather brought to tears as he told Fern about his 5-year-old grandson who was just diagnosed with brain cancer; a young girl fighting neuroblastoma who left him in awe; and a man who gave him $2 but wanted so badly to be a part of the cause. He listens to all their stories and writes their names on rubber bracelets that hang on his IV pole.
“This quest, the venture, this cause, is about children and camps and doing something for good. This isn’t about me. We all want to root for a winner. And we want to back and support someone we believe in. And that’s what this is becoming, people want to be part of this. That is the awareness piece that we wanted to happen,” he said.
Fern will make a special stop at Long’s Park this Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., where he’ll be joined by family, friends, folks from Camp Can Do, his oncologist he hasn’t seen in 30 years and more. The event is a potluck luncheon at Pavilion One, where anyone can bring a dish, join in on discussions, meet Kevin and enjoy good conversation. For those in the Ephrata area, keep an eye out for Kevin along 222 on Thursday. Stop by and say hello, offer some words of encouragement, share a conversation, or your own story.
To make a monetary donation to help camps across the country, visit kevinsivpole.com or their Facebook Page, Kevin’s IV Pole.
Lucy Deren, a former Ephrata Review staff writer, is now a correspondent and columnist.
About Lucy Deren
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Local voters respond to livestream debate of First Smucker-King
Civility ruled among a crowd of about 50 watching the...
-
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata, starting...
-
New media center unveiled at Ephrata High School
Staff at Ephrata High School are not only preparing students...
-
EHS grad walks across country to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Kevin Fern has walked in the sweltering temperatures of the...
-
Richard E. Buch, 72, Akron, Metzler Mennonite pastor, worked in family business, outdoorsman
Richard E. Buch, 72, of Akron, passed away on Monday,...
-
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, Ephrata, CNH Industrialretiree, survived by three sons
Robert Neil Gruber, 69, of Ephrata passed away on Oct....
-
Daniel J. Long, 26, Country Lane Gazebos worker, passionate photographer, outdoorsman
Daniel J. Long, 26, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Local voters respond to livestream debate of First Smucker-King
Civility ruled among a crowd of about 50 watching...
-
Homecoming weekend kicks off with queen crowning Friday night
It should be an exciting Homecoming weekend in Ephrata,...
-
New media center unveiled at Ephrata High School
Staff at Ephrata High School are not only preparing...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: